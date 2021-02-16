Employees at Farmer's Daughter Bakery in Jefferson spent their Tuesday baking, cutting, powdering and selling more than 4,000 kinklings for Shrove Tuesday.
Customers stopped in to pick up singles, half-dozen or dozens of the German doughnuts, many of which were pre-ordered ahead of Kinkling Day.
The bakery didn't receive as many pre-orders as it had in previous years, owner Keri Grossnickle said Tuesday.
"I think with Valentine's Day being Sunday, people were all over the place and didn't get their orders in," she said.
The Shrove Tuesday tradition of making kinklings the night before Ash Wednesday was originally intended to allow families to use up ingredients such as lard, butter, fat and sugar before they began fasting the next day for Lent. The German word "fasnacht" — which kinklings are called outside Frederick County — literally comes from "fas" for fast, and "nacht" for night.
Frederick loves its kinklings, earning the yeast-based doughnuts a special place at many bakeries, churches and fire departments ahead of Lent. The Middletown Volunteer Fire Company's annual fundraiser sold about 300 dozen last Saturday, said volunteer Cindy Doughty.
Farmer's Daughter Bakery began prepping for the big day weeks ahead of time, stockpiling and measuring out dry ingredients like yeast and powdered sugar. On Monday, the bakers began production.
Grossnickle said one baker was responsible for making the dough and cutting it with a 1940s kinkling cutter, which is shaped like a large metal knife. The contraption results in the kinklings all being slightly different shapes, although they are generally square and puffy.
Another baker worked to fry the doughnuts, while another powdered and yet another glazed. Farmer's Daughter sells the kinklings with these toppings in addition to plain. The operation takes a lot of time and effort, aside from working the counter and the phone.
Grossnickle said the family members of her head chef stepped in to help out on Tuesday.
"I'm very lucky as the owner that the families of my employees come and support," she said.
Farmer's Daughter actually sells kinklings year-round in its display case alongside their daily doughnuts. However, the bakery will have a much larger quantity of kinklings available throughout the rest of the week to accommodate the demand.
"We expect this whole week to be pretty busy with them," Grossnickle said. "So people can still call in and place an order."
