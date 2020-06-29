A large grocery chain will expand into Frederick and take over the location of the longtime Kmart on the Golden Mile.
Lidl, a grocery chain that began in Germany, agreed to a lease with DLC Management to take over the former Kmart location on West Patrick Street, according to the Frederick Office of Economic Development.
The chain has more than 11,000 stores worldwide in 32 countries and more than 287,000 employees. In 2015, the chain established its first headquarters in the United States in Arlington County, Virginia, and has since expanded with several stores on the East Coast. Its nearest store is in Hagerstown.
Lidl is expected to open on the Golden Mile in 2021, and is moving into a space with nearly 28,000 square feet, according to the city’s office of economic development. Lidl is expected to share the big-box space with Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and a still-to-be-determined tenant, according to DLC Management’s development brochure. Ollie’s and the third tenant in the space will each occupy 35,000 square feet.
The shopping center, dubbed Frederick County Square, still has eight spaces available for leasing, according to DLC Management.
That stretch of the Golden Mile sees more than 47,000 cars drive by per day.
(6) comments
Is Ollie's moving from it's current location and into part of the old KMart building?
What? Noooooo! I was really hoping for a Hobby Lobby. There's already plenty of grocery stores right there, who plans this? Also, I thought this was going into the old Safeway on 7th, but is that something different?
Safeway is going to be a Common Market 2nd location. Lidl is a great store, especially since Trafer Joe doesn’t seem to be interested here. No hobby Lobby and their discrimination practices.
Good luck to them -- more choices are always better.
Lidl is good. I’ve been to the one in Hagerstown. It’s better than Aldi.
I.was wondering about that. Are they better because of pricing or quality of the food? They certainly will have more parking.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.