In just five days of selling Christmas trees for the 2020 holiday season, Mehrl Mayne had sold more than 65 percent of his stock.
Mayne, the owner of Mayne’s Tree Farm in Buckeystown, said he typically sells about 40 percent of his stock in the same time period. This year’s early season has been busier than ever.
“When you have three perfect days like we had this past weekend, you couldn’t ask for anything better,” Mayne said, referring to the warm and sunny weather last weekend and noting a bright spot amid an otherwise gloomy year.
Most Christmas tree farms open the day after Thanksgiving for their busiest weekend of the season. Both Dreamland Christmas Tree Farm in Middletown and Gaver Farm in Mount Airy counted the weekends after Thanksgiving as a success, as well.
With Thanksgiving falling late in the month, paired with a lack of normal holiday activities due to the pandemic, more families than usual were looking to get a tree this year.
“A lot of [customers] said, ‘Of our traditional holiday things, this is the only one that we can still go and do.’ And it’s a nice family thing,” said Lisa Gaver, owner of Gaver Farm. “The kids were excited because the kids have had a lot of adjustments. Kids need normal things.”
Outdoor events are considered to have a lower risk of transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So while many families may have nixed their big Thanksgiving dinners this year, they could still feel safe going out and cutting down a pine.
Many customers were also branching into cut-your-own trees for the first time this year. Nicole Bowers, who drove from northern Virginia with her family to Gaver Farm on Friday, said they wanted to cut their own tree instead of picking one out from a lot given they have more time on their hands. Her husband usually travels for work but hasn’t been able to since the pandemic started.
“I feel, like a lot of people, we’re trying to do more this year because we have the time,” Bowers said. “We’re home more.”
Brian Riesett, owner of Dreamland Christmas Tree Farm, said they actually decided to open a week earlier this year due to the pandemic. He hoped some of the people who usually come out on Black Friday would instead come a week earlier and reduce the size of the post-Thanksgiving crowd.
That didn’t go exactly as planned.
“There was a whole batch of people that would not typically be our customers that wanted to get the tree early this year,” Riesett said. “So we had a lot of new customers the very first weekend, and then Thanksgiving weekend was busier than we’ve ever had.”
On Black Friday, Riesett said, the parking lot was full five minutes after opening and remained full the rest of the day. People were parking in private driveways once the overflow parking filled up.
Dreamland is closing its cut-your-own section and is only doing pre-cut trees for the rest of the season. Because it’s a fairly small farm, Riesett said he usually has to close after about two weekends.
Mayne’s Tree Farm usually stays open every day of the week through Dec. 23.
“But we’re not going to make it that far this year,” Mayne said.
Gaver also noticed an uptick in the sales of decorations, including wreaths. She credits this to people decorating more this year since it’s something they can do from the comfort of their own home.
In addition to the increased demand for trees, farms are still dealing with a tree shortage that first appeared last Christmas season. Trees usually take about 10 years to grow to the proper size. So the trees that farms are selling this year were planted during the last recession.
“The big growers, because the economy was bad, they had to cut down and throw away a lot of products,” Gaver said. “So they stopped planting for a few years. And then when they started planting, they had buying power that little farms like ourselves don’t have.”
While the days thus far have been busy, Gaver is thankful for the patience families have had and how grateful they have been for the opportunity to come cut their own tree.
“It’s all about creating those memories,” she said, “and offering up something normal in a year that’s not had a lot of normal for people.”
