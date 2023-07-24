The Downtown Frederick Partnership has received an additional $25,000 to provide more security cameras for downtown businesses.
In January, the nonprofit gave 32 downtown businesses grants to help fund security cameras. Each business received up to $500.
This month, the Dakota James Foundation — a nonprofit that aims to increase security and education, as well as help underserved areas — donated an additional $25,000 that will give 50 more businesses in downtown Frederick security cameras, according to a news release from the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
Like with the previous grant, eligible businesses will receive up to $500 to fund the purchase of security cameras, the release said.
“The Dakota James Foundation is pretty fantastic to provide such a large grant to our Downtown Frederick businesses,” Christine Van Bloem, the partnership’s marketing manager, wrote in an email.
Pamela James, co-founder of the foundation, said the donation was directly related to the foundation’s mission.
The Dakota James Foundation was founded in May 2017 after Dakota James — the son of Pamela and her husband, Jeff James — went missing in Pittsburgh in January 2017. His body was found in the Ohio River about three months later.
Dakota James grew up in Jefferson and graduated from Brunswick High School in 2011.
When he went missing, Pamela said in an interview Monday, there was a lack of security camera footage in the downtown Pittsburgh area to help find him. Some businesses didn’t have cameras and others had cameras but they didn’t work, she said.
By the time police accessed some of the cameras that were working, the footage of the night he went missing was gone.
The family poured resources to have cameras installed in downtown Pittsburgh, to prevent a situation like what happened to their son to happen again, Pamela James said.
“What we wanted to do was bring more cameras into the city to help the city be safer for those who are traveling alone or at nighttime,” James said.
The new cameras will have to be registered with the Frederick Police Department for at least two years, the release said. The businesses must share their footage with law enforcement if requested.
At least one camera must be placed with a clear view of the primary commercial street of the business, the release said. Remaining cameras can be focused inside the shop.
James said she and her husband always wanted to try to increase security in downtown Frederick. Before Dakota left for college, he and his sibling would often frequent the downtown area.
Once they saw the news on the first round of cameras being given to businesses, James said, she and her husband saw an opening to help further.
“When our son, Dakota, went missing we sadly learned first-hand that security cameras were often not placed in key areas and the information from what cameras did exist was often not made available,” Jeff James said in the news release. “Our foundation’s mission is to prevent others from having to go through our ordeal.”
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:
@clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.