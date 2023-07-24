City Camera Grant
Buy Now

In February, Kellie Ketron, a manager at The Muse, a shop on North Market Street, stands beneath a video camera purchased with funding from a grant from the Downtown Frederick Partnership.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Downtown Frederick Partnership has received an additional $25,000 to provide more security cameras for downtown businesses.

In January, the nonprofit gave 32 downtown businesses grants to help fund security cameras. Each business received up to $500.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:

@clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription