Frederick CountyFrederick County government will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
The county Animal Control and Adoption Center, Board of Elections, Department of Social Services and Health Department will all be closed, as well as the county’s District and Circuit courts.
Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed Sunday and Monday.
The Division of Solid Waste and Recycling facilities on Reichs Ford Road will be open, and recycling collection will run on the normal schedule. Visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/DSWR for more information.
Call 301-600-9000 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov for further information about Frederick County government public services.
City of FrederickThe city of Frederick’s office also will be closed Monday.
There will be no residential trash collection on Monday. If you normally set out your household trash and yard waste on Sunday evening for Monday collection, set your trash out on Monday evening for Tuesday collection.
There will be no yard waste collection for Neighborhood Advisory Council (NAC) 6 and 7 on Monday. Yard waste collection for those NACs will resume regular schedule on Jan. 23.
Commercial Downtown Business trash will be collected on the normal schedule.
Commercial Business Recycling will not be collected on Monday. It will return to the normal schedule on Jan. 18.
