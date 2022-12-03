Christmas in the Valley (copy)
The a cappella group the Frederick Catoctones sing holiday songs Saturday at the Christmas in the Valley event in Middletown.

 Staff photo by Ryan Marshall

Christmas came early to the Middletown Valley on Saturday as the town held its annual Christmas in the Valley festival.

Despite temperatures in the 60s, Christmas carols rang out of some speakers set up beside the large Christmas tree across from the town's municipal center, near where children lined up excitedly to sit on Santa's lap.

