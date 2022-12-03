Christmas came early to the Middletown Valley on Saturday as the town held its annual Christmas in the Valley festival.
Despite temperatures in the 60s, Christmas carols rang out of some speakers set up beside the large Christmas tree across from the town's municipal center, near where children lined up excitedly to sit on Santa's lap.
“It's like being in a Hallmark Christmas movie,” said Jennifer Falcinelli, one of the town's commissioners.
Watching the children enjoy the festivities is one of the best parts, she said.
The event is a collaboration between the town and the Main Street Middletown organization, said Becky Axilbund, the town's Main Street manager.
It's grown over the years into a way to promote and celebrate local businesses, she said.
“It is a beloved event,” she said.
Saturday's balmy temperatures didn't phase the town residents, Falcinelli said. The town has held the event for more than 30 years through all types of weather, Falcinelli said.
“We just roll with whatever Mother Nature throws at us,” she said.
The event went virtual in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but otherwise, Christmas in the Valley has been a holiday fixture in Middletown for decades, said Burgess John Miller.
It's a great way for people to come together with family and friends and enjoy the holiday season, he said.
“This is just a great family, small-town America tradition,” Miller said.
This year, the town added a large banner with a stanza of a poem by Thomas Chalmers Harbaugh, a nationally known poet who was born in Middletown, Miller said.
The poem from 1910 celebrates “Christmas in the Valley/with the holly and the snow, Christmas in the Valley/'neath the mystic mistletoe.”
Bobbi Prescott handed out free donuts and coffee outside the Main Street office of the real estate company Bobbi Prescott and Associates.
The event is a great time for the Middletown community to come together, she said.
“It's just all-American small town charm,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.