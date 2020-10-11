Those who have tried the Maryland-based Mission BBQ in nearby places such as Ellicott City, Rockville and Columbia will be happy to hear that the barbecue chain plans to open a Frederick location by early 2021.
The restaurant will be located at 5102 Pegasus Court off of Md. 85. The building is currently being developed by St. John’s Properties, who also developed the surrounding Westview Business Park.
This will be Mission BBQ’s 93rd location in just nine years.
“Finally we were able to find the right opportunity with St. John’s Properties,” co-founder Bill Kraus said. “And I think that’s just kind of meant to be, with them being a Maryland-based developer it’s the perfect fit for our brand and we can’t wait to get the ball rolling.”
Mission BBQ opened its first location in Glen Burnie on Sept. 11, 2011, the 10-year anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Veterans are at the heart of everything Mission BBQ does, from its Stars and Stripes salutes to its American-themed decor.
Kraus said the company has been looking at a Frederick location since that first location took off. Since its opening, Kraus said he has been getting questions about when a Frederick location would become a reality.
“And we’re excited to finally be able to answer that question and hopefully cut the ribbon sometime early next year,” Kraus said, “and be able to serve the wonderful community of Frederick and the surrounding area as well.”
Mission BBQ will be taking half of the 8,500-square-foot building, said Matt Holbrook, St. John’s Regional Partner for Virginia and Central Maryland.
“Mission, I think will be a destination. It’s a first-class operator and so it’s gonna attract customers in the area,” Holbrook said. “It’s also gonna attract tenants who want to be adjacent to such a thriving business.”
Many restaurants have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic as they’ve been forced to adapt to take-out and delivery and then to outdoor dining. Holbrook said there is still high demand from biotech businesses and other industries that have not been as affected by the coronavirus.
“Here’s a restaurant that is looking forward and have been trying to get into Frederick for a while and they’re opening up in spite of everything that’s going on right now,” Holbrook said.
Kraus said he and his business partner Steve Newton found the property through St. John’s early in 2020, and decided to take the leap a few months after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We’re so thankful for the continued hard work of our teammates and the incredible loyal support that we’ve seen from our customers through this, that helped us to fight our way through,” Kraus said. “And we all know that we’re probably not done, but at the same time too, we’re excited about what lies ahead and the opportunity to serve yet another community, especially right here in Maryland.”
(9) comments
So excited for this location to open! I have been meaning to drive out and try them for years, and now I will be able to here in Frederick, yay! Congrats, and good luck on your new endeavor.
My Montgomery County give Mission BBQ rave reviews. Can't wait to try it. And as the daughter of a Normandie Vet, I will happily stand for the anthem!
Friends, don’t eat here. Support your local mom & pop bbq joint.
BBQ from a chain, no thanks.
I had lunch at the Hagerstown location once. The food was pedestrian. And both other patrons and staff behaved rudely toward me when I didn’t interrupt my meal at noon like they all chose to do.
Congratulations public-redux! First negative post of the day! And as a bonus, it makes little sense! What does "when I didn’t interrupt my meal at noon like they all chose to do" even mean? Also, I can't imagine why they might have "acted rudely" towards you...
At noon Mission plays the national anthem and everyone stands. Everyone at the Hagerstown location has always been super polite - was there Sunday.
Thanks for the clarification and confirmation of public-redux' classy nature, Kville.
I have been to MBBQ hundreds of times in Ellicott City over the years. Great food and service. Always saw everyone stop what they are doing and stand at Noon. No exceptions.
Anyone who does not, or would not, is simply an ass. Period. Unfortunately, people fight wars, run our fire departments and ambulance services, and serve as first responders for folks like public-redux, as well as folks who believe in honoring our heroes like me.
Public-redux, you and your ilk just stay away from MBBQ. Just hit up a Taco Bell. Would make us both happy.
