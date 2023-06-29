gLeaf Kitchen
gLeaf solventless extract technicians sifting hash are Sheldon Crossland, left and Justin Siebeneichend. On Saturday, marijuana will become legal recreationally for those 21 and older. 

Since last year, cannabis businesses in Frederick County have been hunkering down and preparing for a flood of people they expect will come through their doors on Saturday.

July 1 marks the first day that cannabis will be legal recreationally for those 21 and older. Medical use is already legal in the state and roughly 163,000 people use it for medical purposes, according to The Associated Press.

