Dante Liberatore purchased Nido's on East Patrick Street last August, fulfilling a decades-long dream of owning a restaurant in Frederick. A year later, the restaurant has been transformed into Cucina Massi, while keeping many elements of the beloved Nido's — including the white pizza.
The restaurant began renovations in February, and then delayed reopening due to the pandemic. Cucina Massi officially opened on July 28, said general manager Lianne DeLawter.
"Frederick was a very desirable market and this restaurant was in need of a resurgence of energy," Liberatore said on buying Nido's.
"She was tired," DeLawter added. "She needed a little work done."
Once a dark restaurant covered in brick, Cucina Massi is now much more open, with additional windows letting in lots of light. During the renovations, the staff found the original hardwood floors underneath the brick floor, in addition to a mahogany staircase covered with several layers of paint.
The new space is more modern, while still keeping much of the original restaurant's character.
"I feel like in every step of the way they respected the architecture and they respected the elements that the building had and they enhanced upon it," DeLawter said.
In addition to the interior, they also renovated the back patio, taking out the lattice work to open up the area a bit more. The area is still covered, so it is able to be used even when it rains.
Liberatore said about two-thirds of the restaurant's dining so far has been outdoor, between the back patio and the sidewalk cafe.
"Once you walk back on this path, you don't even really feel like you're in Frederick anymore," DeLawter said. "It's not like eating outside on the sidewalk. You're totally transported to a different space. And I think that's part of the whole dining experience."
The restaurant also has a new menu, while keeping some staples. Most of the staff has also remained the same, including DeLawter in her role as manager. One of the major changes is the introduction of spuntinos, which are small plates similar to tapas.
"What tapas is to Spain, spuntino is to Italy," Liberatore said.
Additionally, the menu has pastas, pizza, salads and an extensive wine selection.
Nido's had been in Frederick for more than 30 years. It was the place many people got engaged, celebrated big occasions, or went for a regular date night. And the team is happy to keep the tradition alive, although in a new way.
"We're glad to be able to retain that," Liberatore said.
Liberatore and DeLawter both said the community has been very supportive of the new restaurant amid the pandemic.
"People are just so happy to have something to look forward to and to be part of in this time where we're all socially isolated from each other," DeLawter said. "... And this has made people genuinely happy. And they really want to support it."
