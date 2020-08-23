After about a year of hard work from owners Michael Raffo and Gary Allen to get the place ready, Distilled — Frederick’s newest cocktail bar and restaurant — has opened in the Market Square shopping center. With 25 cocktail options, many of which tout local spirits, there’s something for everyone.
Raffo said he started thinking about the idea for Distilled early last year, after the shopping center approached him and his partner Allen, who owns Champion Billiards Sports Bar, to fill the space previously occupied by Bennigan’s. Since there was already a sports bar in the shopping center, Allen and Raffo decided to go another route for their new venture.
“Nowadays, you see a lot about gastro pubs, places that have really good food but focus intently on high-end beer, craft beer and things like that,” Raffo said.
“We kind of took that, that gastro pub idea but moved it over to high-end and craft cocktails.”
They began renovations on the space last August and planned on opening in March. But once the pandemic began, construction came to a halt, and the plans for opening were moved back significantly.
The restaurant celebrated its grand opening Aug. 14, and has been serving up food and cocktails every day since. The reception from the community has been phenomenal, Raffo said. In addition to great reviews on Google and Facebook, has been asking customers for feedback.
“It’s been awesome, the guests so far have been absolutely incredible,” Raffo said. “... It’s fun to come to work with the guests, they’re all excited and they give us really good feedback.”
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day. Raffo said staying open late is helpful since not many other places in the area are open that late, and staff from other local restaurants can come to Distilled once they’re done with their shifts.
The cocktail menu is made up of signature cocktails which are unique to Distilled, and classic cocktails which are more traditional, such as mojitos and old-fashioneds.
“From a drinks perspective, our highlight is really just what we’ve done to try to keep ourselves a little bit different than everyone else,” Raffo said. “Fresh juices, fresh squeezed lime juice, fresh squeezed lemon juice, agave nectars and purees and things like that. So not a whole lot of stuff coming out of a plastic bottle.”
The food menu includes appetizers like spicy beer-battered shrimp, fried calamari, and crab cake sliders. There’s also Loaded Baltimore Fries, which are seasoned with Old Bay and topped with queso, jalapeños, chicken, bacon and onion strings.
The lunch and dinner menus are filled out with salads, sandwiches and entrees. Entrees vary from Ahi tuna steak to chicken and waffles.
What makes Distilled stand out from Frederick’s busy restaurant scene, Raffo said, is its extensive cocktail list and its fresh ingredients.
“The ingredients that we use, the garnishes that we use are fresh, it’s a little more expensive to do it,” Raffo said. “But it’s something that we feel is important to keep it that way. You might not find it everywhere else.”
In the future, the staff will be adding seasonal items to both the food and drink menus to keep things fresh and unique. In the meantime, Raffo is excited to continue serving the community.
“I think that our idea... is to try to be a local neighborhood-type place,” Raffo said, “somewhere where people can come in with friends and neighbors, relax, you know, and have a good time over good food, good cocktails.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.