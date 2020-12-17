Mitch Milan, Everaldo Hernandez and Selvin Hernandez have been friends for more than 25 years, and they have always dreamed of opening a restaurant together.
The trio met while working for an airport transportation company and bonded over their love of food.
This October, they realized their dream by opening Hero’s on Thomas Johnson Drive. The counter-service Italian restaurant specializes in New York-style pizza, sandwiches and pasta dishes. Milan said New York dishes are “the best,” from the pizza to the corned beef pastrami.
The owners searched for a place for years, but they hadn’t found anything until this summer.
“I live right down the street. And we saw this place for lease back in June and talked to the owner, and here we are,” Milan said.
It took the next four months to get the restaurant ready, from the interiors to all the licensing. Milan said the process took a little longer than usual due to the pandemic.
The three co-owners picked the name Hero’s not only because sub sandwiches are called “heroes” in New York but also as a nod to the health care workers who have been fighting COVID-19.
The restaurant is open with 50 percent capacity in accordance with state and county guidelines. About 80 percent of their business so far has been coming from takeout orders, the owners said, and the other 20 has been indoor seating.
“We’re getting a lot of calls, and people are just learning our number right now, they’re just finding out about us after six weeks,” Milan said.
The menu features both hot and cold heroes (which are available as 6-inch or 12-inch subs), a few of which are named after the owners themselves. For example, The Eve, short for Everaldo, includes prosciutto, salami, capicola and provolone, and it is Everaldo Hernandez’ personal favorite.
The menu also has regular sandwiches on bread or rolls, pastas, kids’ items and, of course, pizza. Milan describes the pizza as a firm, thin-crust.
“We don’t want a sloppy pizza, we want a firmer pizza,” Milan said. “We don’t want it so when you pick it up all the cheese and everything falls off, but ... it’s not like a brick oven pizza either with burns on the bottom.”
There are several specialty pizzas such as vegetarian and gluten free, as well as a variety of toppings to choose from.
Everaldo Hernandez, who has more than 20 years of experience in kitchens, said the goal is to provide good food and good service.
“Our plan is to grow and open up more Hero’s out there somewhere,” he said.
Milan added, “We want to be different than everybody. We don’t want what everybody else has.”
___________
Open for Business is an occasional feature highlighting new businesses around Frederick County. Contact Riley at eriley@newspost.com.
