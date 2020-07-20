The building at 8 W. Fourth St. might look like an old townhouse, but it’s recently been transformed into an inviting, cozy coffee shop called Ibiza Cafe.
Steven and May Buckingham, who have lived in Frederick for 20 years, have always wished the town had a cafe like the ones they found while traveling, with a laid-back atmosphere and specially sourced teas and coffees.
So they decided to open one themselves. The cafe officially opened on July 2, and since, the couple has received great reviews and feedback from customers.
“We have already quite a lot of returning customers,” Steven Buckingham said. “And a lot of people who show up for the first time, the first impression is, ‘Oh wow.’ Because you see a residential house... and the people did not really expect what we were able to create.”
The cafe serves coffee and tea in addition to light fare such as pastries and sandwiches. Their coffee is unique in that it is all single origin — meaning each bean can be traced back to a specific farm in a specific country. Most common coffees are blended with other flavors or different kinds of beans.
“It's the same thing like beer and wine, you do develop your taste buds,” May Buckingham said. “And what we are trying to do with offering all these single origin [coffees], this way you can say... that’s what Peruvian tastes like. That's how we are different from the other ones.”
The coffee at Ibiza Cafe is also unique in the way its made, through pour-over and siphon brewing instead of drip. Siphon brewing uses a two-chamber system that is also known as vacuum brewing, and is popular in Asia. May is from Taiwan and says most coffee shops, except for chains like Starbucks, use this process.
The methods ensure the coffee retains its flavor even when it begins to cool down, said May, as opposed to drip coffee, which often tastes different once it has cooled.
Ibiza Cafe also utilizes a local roaster for the beans, and sources pastries from local bakeries as well.
May Buckingham also takes pride in the teas she has selected for the shop, all of which come from a tea farm in the rural east of Taiwan.
“When it comes to tea, tea can bring a lot of good benefit to your body, but however, you have to be careful with the quality,” May said. “For example I never like to buy any bubble tea here, because I know the tea is not good quality, also the mix is definitely not for me.”
She and Steven — who is originally from Germany — toured several farms in Taiwan before finding this one, which uses sustainable practices and is organic.
Ibiza Cafe serves both hot tea and cold bubble tea in a variety of flavors.
May said a customer left her a note one day last week which said “Your coffee shop gives people a peaceful feeling.” For May, it affirmed that her intention in creating the shop has been felt by her customers.
“I want to have a place where people can be themselves. Honestly I think we are not only ourselves, we play so many roles in our lives,” she said. “You are the mother, you are the daughter, you are the supervisor ... but if there's one place to just be me.”
She also hopes people can experience aspects of different cultures by coming to the coffee shop and trying the different single-origin coffees.
The shop has both indoor and outdoor seating, and requires all employees to wear masks in addition to taking their temperatures before their shifts. It’s important to May and Steven to protect their employees, customers and community as much as possible.
While putting safety precautions in place, they decided to make the leap and open during the pandemic.
“For a lot of people, we're wondering if life will be back to normal or not,” May said. “So why we tried to open during this period of time is to show people ... there's a hope.”
