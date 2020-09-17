James Smith has been operating Jerk N’ Jive, a Caribbean take-out joint on East Street for the past three years. During that time, he’s always wanted to expand to a bigger location where he could do full-service dining with an expansive menu.
That dream is now a reality, with the opening of Jerk N’ Jive Bar and Kitchen, his new restaurant at 490B Prospect Blvd. The restaurant officially opened its doors on Aug. 28.
The new location draws on the original’s menu but adds a full bar and dessert. Smith’s wife Danielle Smith developed the menu for the new restaurant, which consists of old favorites like traditional jerk chicken, red snapper and coconut shrimp. It also includes new additions such as skewers, pastas, salads and three new flavors of wings. The bar also has a variety of specialty drinks.
“Not only with the traditional drinks, but we offer frozen drinks also. So you can get a margarita on the rocks or frozen,” Smith said. “And then we have full complement of draft beers and bottle beers.”
In non-pandemic times, the restaurant would be able to seat about 180 people, James Smith said. While the inside capacity has had to be reduced, the restaurant added 12 seats on the sidewalk and 24 under a tent in the parking lot. The capacity and parking were two big things Smith was looking for in a new location.
“We were looking for a place right off of a major highway like [I-]270 and [U.S.] 15,” Smith said. “And then this space was just a blank canvas.”
The blank canvas allowed Jerk N’ Jive to completely alter the location to fit its needs. One such addition was a private party room, which can fit 24 people.
“A lot of times people would come to the other location, they would ask about parties or having a birthday celebration because they love our food,” Smith said.
Reservations are required in advance, and parties must make a $300 food and drink purchase.
Jerk N’ Jive is also hosting NFL nights on Thursdays and Sundays, when the TVs will be tuned to football games, as well as UFC nights on Saturdays. They are also open for carry-out.
The opening went well, Smith said, but the lunch crowd has been lacking in recent weeks. Takeout for dinner has been strong. But it’s definitely not easy opening a restaurant in the middle of a global pandemic.
The restaurant was originally supposed to open in May, but with seating options so limited, Smith waited. When the pandemic started in March, the restaurant still needed to go through inspections, which was a much lengthier process than it usually would have been.
“Just getting through inspections was a little rough, but once we got through that, we still had to deal with getting supplies and getting equipment,” Smith said. “We’re still waiting on some things to come in that we ordered back in June that haven’t been delivered.”
While the process has been long, Smith is thankful that the restaurant is up and running now. He hopes that it can be a comfort to people who need something new to try or just want some good food.
“I’m just looking forward to have people enjoy what we created in terms of just a nice comfortable, relaxed atmosphere to enjoy a good meal and good drink and great service,” Smith said.
