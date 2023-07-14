The Frederick News-Post invites new storefront businesses in Frederick County to share details about themselves for our Open for Business feature that runs occasionally in the newspaper and online.
Businesses that opened or moved within the last eight months are eligible. Each answer should be 100 words max. Answers may be edited for clarity and length.
Business name: Lily & Birch, A Design Market
Type of business: A monthly market that offers vintage and modern furniture and other items, curated designs and gifts, and a clothing boutique
Business address: 4051 Stanford Court, Frederick
Business owner(s): Laura Best
Number of employees: No employees; 20-25 vendors
Hours: open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the third weekend of each month, Friday through Sunday
Website / social media / phone / email: Facebook: Lily & Birch Market, Instagram: @lilyandbirchmarket; 301-606-5382; lilyandbirchmarket@gmail.com
When did your business open? June 16
What does the business offer? There is something for everyone at this monthly design market. We offer vintage and modern furniture, home decor, accessories and gifts. Our new boutique features contemporary and vintage clothing and jewelry.
Why did you launch the business? I started Lily & Birch due to my love of furniture, designing spaces and all things related to making a space beautiful.
Why did you choose this location for your business? The beautiful farm and barn where Lily & Birch is located has been open with the monthly weekend business model for many years. I decided to continue that successful model for myself, past and future vendors, and the customers who love it.
