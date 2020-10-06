Sisters in Style, created by Emilia Doudt and Nikki Reineck more than five years ago, now has a storefront in Frederick’s Shab Row. The location, which Doudt said she wants to feel cozy and inviting, opened Sept. 26.
The clothing boutique is inclusive in more ways than one — both Doudt and Reineck are deaf, and two deaf employees work at the store as well. Additionally, Reineck employs three deaf people at the company’s warehouse in Indianapolis, where she lives for the majority of the year.
The store is plus-size-friendly, with sizes ranging from small to 3XL. Doudt said she and her sister were always discouraged when shopping together because they couldn’t always shop in the same stores due to their different body types.
“I hope that people know that they can find something, and it will make you feel good about yourself. You know, you feel good, you look good, you feel like you can do more,” Doudt said. “When we dress not like ourselves or what we really like, you become down.”
The store carries clothes that the sisters handpick from markets in Los Angeles. They always see the clothes in person before they order them, so they can get a sense of what the clothes really look like and how they feel.
While both sisters are deaf, the store is welcoming to everyone. They keep a whiteboard at the ready for when customers have questions.
They also have services online where they can help people pick out clothes through Instagram and email, allowing them to type back and forth instead of communicate on the phone.
“This is something that I enjoy. I like picking out clothes for people,” Doudt said. “I love clothes. I feel like this is my closet of clothes.”
Doudt mainly handles the marketing and social media side of the business while Reineck handles the finances and business operations. Reineck said she’s always wanted to own a business because her grandmother was an entrepreneur.
For the past five years, the sisters have been running their store completely online. For the most part, Doudt said, their customers did not know they were deaf because they were simply shopping on their website. They didn’t have to talk to them.
But they wanted to open a storefront to more greatly connect with the Frederick community and give them an opportunity to shop for clothes in a brick-and-mortar location.
“When I moved to Indianapolis, I lost about 25 percent of my customers from Frederick, MD because they prefer to shop for clothes in person,” Reineck wrote in an email. “So, I saw an opportunity once a Shab Row townhouse became vacant.”
Sisters in Style also has an app where Reineck shows new arrivals on a livestream, using sign language to describe the new items.
The storefront is located right next to Shab Row Tea Emporium and Frederick Coffee Co., so Doudt hopes women will feel comfortable grabbing a drink with their friends and then coming to shop at Sisters in Style. The atmosphere is warm, with the exposed brick walls and string lights.
“My favorite part about running the business is the connection with my customers,” Reineck wrote. “It brings joy to talk with my customers about how the clothes make them feel so comfortable and beautiful.”
