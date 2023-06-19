The Frederick News-Post invites new storefront businesses in Frederick County to share details about themselves for our Open for Business feature that runs occasionally in the newspaper and online.
Businesses that opened or moved within the last eight months are eligible. Each answer should be 100 words max. Answers may be edited for clarity and length.
Business name: The Good Feet Store
Type of business: Manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports
Business address: 7820 Wormans Mill Road, Suite O, Frederick
Business owner(s): Easy Step Enterprises President Jonathan Cotten. Easy Step Enterprises is a franchise partner of The Good Feet Store and owns the Frederick location.
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed on Sunday
When did your business open? April 27
What does the business offer? Founded in 1992, Good Feet’s mission is to help people who suffer from foot and back pain that diminishes their quality of life. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 300 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers. They are backed by a manufacturer’s lifetime limited warranty. Designed to help correct poor foot biomechanics and relieve pain and discomfort in the feet, knees, hips and back, Good Feet Arch Supports improve balance and skeletal alignment.
Why did you launch the business? The Good Feet Store opened to enhance the quality of life for anyone desiring to live life without limits. For every foot and lifestyle, The Good Feet Store offers the possibility of a pain-free future, empowering anyone to achieve their full potential. Consumers seeking a better quality of life repeatedly turn to The Good Feet Store for its expertise, personalized experience and premium arch supports.
Why did you choose this location for your business? We are excited to grow our Good Feet brand in the D.C. region. The real fulfillment lies in what this expansion represents. Our Good Feet Arch Supports are a personalized solution designed to tackle the problem of hip, knee, and back pain. I loved my Good Feet arch supports so much that I bought our first store, and I still love the opportunity to help new communities live an active and healthy lifestyle.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
