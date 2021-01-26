Chris Martin of Point of Rocks used the pandemic as an opportunity to delve deep into one of his passions: wristwatches.
Martin said he’s always had ideas for how he could improve watches to make them just to his liking. Combining that concept with his love for history, Martin has launched Whitmore Watches.
Martin designed all the watches himself, and they are manufactured at a company in California. It was important for him to keep the manufacturing process in America, since he knows many of these positions are sent overseas.
“I think that’s important for communities in the entire country,” Martin said.
Whitmore Watches is currently selling three models: the Sidney, the Marshall, and the Freeman. The watches — which sell online for $150 — are named after people through history who Martin believes deserve to be celebrated more.
The Sidney is named after musician Sidney Bechet, who was one of the first famous jazz soloists. While most people know about Louis Armstrong, they are not familiar with Bechet, Martin said, whose work mostly perished in a fire.
The Marshall is named after Thurgood Marshall, a civil rights icon and the first African American Supreme Court justice, while the Freeman is in honor of Elizabeth Freeman, the first enslaved Black woman to file and win a freedom suit in Massachusetts.
Martin said that while doing pop-up events, customers recognize the names and appreciate the message behind the products.
“The biggest thing is they love that there’s a story to it, which is perfect, because that was my biggest initiative with doing it,” Martin said. “I didn’t want to just make a watch company to make a watch company — there’s a ton of those.”
Martin first started designing the watches while he was in quarantine for two weeks in March. (He was experiencing cold-like symptoms and could not go to work.) He heard comedian Kevin Hart discuss his near-death accident on a podcast and was inspired by his message.
“He just talked about do everything you’ve ever wanted to do, you live once,” Martin said. “Obviously that’s a weird comparison to a pandemic, but it was still kind of scary, and it put things into perspective.”
Martin started an IndieGoGo campaign to gauge customer interest, and he worked on the project when he had downtime from his full-time job. The campaign was successful, so he went ahead with production.
The three watches currently available are male-sized watches. While Martin has plans to release women’s watches soon, he said he’s had many women purchase the men’s watches for themselves.
“I think [the women’s watches] will kind of be unisex, as well, it’s just going to be a slightly smaller size,” Martin said. “There are a lot of a lot of women that are interested in the bigger size watches.”
Martin currently sells his watches online as well as in the Tried and True Barbershop on North Market Street. He said he has partnerships with some shops in Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania to start stocking watches soon.
“I’m certainly looking to grow it as much as I possibly can,” Martin said.
Even with the growth, however, Martin wants to stay as local as possible.
“It’s kept in the States, it’s designed in our amazing little community of Frederick County,” Martin said. “That’s a big thing to me, is having substance to whatever you put out.”
