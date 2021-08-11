For much of the time since Jeff Crum and Jason Boyer combined forces to create Woodsboro Craftsmen about four years ago, the core of their business has existed on the same 50-foot stretch of street in Woodsboro — Crum and Boyer have been neighbors for 13 years, and their shop is located next door.
As of last month, however, their company has a new ZIP code in its collection. The Woodsboro Craftsmen Cabinet Division Showroom officially opened its doors on Thurmont’s Main Street on July 10.
These days, lots of people start their search online when they want a new set of cabinets, said Jeff’s wife, Dana Crum, who will be staffing the showroom with Jason’s wife, Ashley Boyer. But you can’t tell the quality of a cabinet from a computer screen, Dana Crum said. You can’t feel the heft of it or tell how it closes.
“You can come in here and you can try it all out. Try slamming one of these doors,” she said, making everyone laugh. “You can’t! They’re soft-close!”
Together, Boyer and Crum bring 36 years of experience to Woodsboro Craftsmen. They both started honing their skills when they were teenagers; Crum was hired by a cabinet company when he was 16 years old, and Boyer worked in construction full-time when he was in college, taking early-morning and late-night classes to make the schedule work.
By the time they decided to become business partners, Crum had been in the remodeling business with his company, Crum Enterprises, for about seven years, and Boyer had been running JSB Woodworking for about 12. Together, they get jobs done twice as fast as what they could accomplish working solo.
They also have a lot more fun.
“We laugh all day long,” Boyer said, grinning under a bushy beard. “I don’t think there’s a day when he and I have not just busted up laughing.”
Crum and his wife purchased the company’s Thurmont storefront in March, setting up shop in the space where Crum used to look at toy trains at Catoctin Mountain Trains & Hobbies when he was little.
The business partners wanted a retail space where they could focus on selling kitchens, Crum said. Though some of their customers have contractors already in mind to install the cabinetry and countertops they purchase from Woodsboro Craftsmen, Boyer and Crum still regularly get their hands dirty. They follow jobs from start to finish — from the demo to laying the cabinets, installing the backsplashes and doing small floor pieces.
“You’re gonna see us throughout the entire process,” Boyer said. “It’s not like we’re going to sell the job and you’re never going to see us.”
The two of them take a lot of pride in the products they offer. Their showroom currently displays two cabinetry lines — one of which Boyer has in his own home — and there’s a third on the way.
Though Woodsboro Craftsmen might not be the “cheapest guy on the block,” they sell solid construction work that’s built to last, Boyer said.
“We’re here to make you a kitchen that’s gonna last you a very, very long time,” he remarked.
The business partners also have a list of sub-contractors they’ve used for HVAC, plumbing, flooring, paint, drywall and other work for a long time, Boyer said. Most are Woodsboro or Walkersville locals and all, they say, are trustworthy.
“I could lay a wad of cash on the table and they’ll put it in the drawer for me so nobody takes it,” Boyer said. “They’re that kind of guys.”
It takes a few weeks for Boyer and Crum to finish remodeling a kitchen. By the time they’re done, they’ve often become friends with their customers. Sometimes, a customer will make them cookies. It often feels like they've become a part of their families.
Before the pandemic, Boyer and Crum would host an annual Christmas party for their customers in their Woodsboro shop. They’d have fried chicken for everybody and get decked out in goofy holiday outfits they’d buy at Walmart. One year, they wore Christmas jumpsuits and another they modeled festive suit jackets and ties.
“We have fun,” Boyer said. “We have a blast.”
Open for Business is an occasional feature highlighting new businesses around Frederick County. Contact Angela Roberts at aroberts@newspost.com.
(2) comments
Wow, I'll miss Catoctin Mountain Trains & Hobbies. I'll have to stop by and check these guys out. It's about time to re-do our kitchen cabinets.
A welcome addition to our town with good, quality, made in America craftsmanship. Good luck in your endeavors!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.