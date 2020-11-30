Given the pandemic, Tom England wasn't expecting to break any records this holiday season at his toy store in downtown Frederick.
But this past Saturday — known as Small Business Saturday — Dancing Bear Toys and Gifts on West Patrick Street actually exceeded sales from the previous year.
"We were very, very pleased to see the response that downtown Frederick and Frederick County has for its small businesses," said England, who owns the shop along with his wife.
Many downtown Frederick businesses felt the love this weekend as Frosty Friday gave way to the start of the holiday shopping season, even with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
England said the store kept capacity at 20 shoppers and would have people wait outside when it got too crowded. Thanks to the beautiful weather this weekend, people didn't have a hard time waiting, he said.
At Dancing Bear's sister store, Curious Iguana, the scene was similar. Co-owner Marlene England said people were respectful of the eight-person store capacity, and there was a line outside the door throughout the weekend.
"Customers were just so patient and so kind and so understanding about keeping their distance and wearing their masks and sanitizing their hands when they came in," Marlene England said.
Many Frederick Country residents are aiming to shop local this year for their holiday gifts, something Mary Jean Clark, owner of Voila! on North Market Street, has noticed from browsing Facebook.
"We are super grateful for people that feel that way and that are not doing things big box or Amazon," she said.
Voila! is a loose-leaf tea shop that relies heavily on customers handling and smelling samples. To make the shop more COVID-friendly, Clark has closed its doors and offered shopping via phone or email, as well as through "sidewalk service."
Customers can walk up to a table set up outside and have an employee bring out samples for them rather than handling the tins themselves.
Clark said Voila! typically makes 65 percent of its revenue during the final two months of the year. While she's still seeing that trend this year, she did note sales are way down, especially with the decreased foot traffic.
She also noticed fewer people shopping on the Downtown Frederick Partnership's Frosty Friday than in previous years.
"But we did have a very successful day," Clark said. "We have a very loyal customer base."
Sherri Johnson, owner of Retro Metro on North Market Street, also saw a slight decline in customers, but she said things picked back up on Saturday. She estimated making about 70 percent of her usual Frosty Friday revenue this year, and about 85 percent of her Small Business Saturday revenue.
And while she doesn't have someone counting capacity, she did notice customers waiting outside to come in if they saw that the store had a decent amount of people inside.
More people are also shopping earlier this year, Johnson said. Many of her customers who have made purchases in October and November told her they are trying to avoid crowds and shipping times by shopping early.
Johnson appreciates that, and actually encouraged her mailing list to do the same. The increase in early purchases has helped her to manage her inventory and orders more effectively leading up to the holiday rush.
"Because if everyone waited until the end and I thought, 'Well, this isn't going to be a good season,' I won't order very much. And then all of a sudden they hit me all at once, I'd be out of merchandise," Johnson said. "But this way I can keep the orders flowing a lot better and it's working out great."
Johnson also saw a big uptick in online orders this past weekend. She launched the Retro Metro online shop earlier this spring out of necessity and said that while it's a lot of work, she has noticed an increase in use lately.
"It does have a very good selection and people are definitely taking advantage of it," Johnson said.
Dancing Bear and Curious Iguana also saw a jump in their online sales, be it shipping or curbside pickup, this weekend.
"We don't have a whole lot to compare it to because we've never done online sales before," Tom England said. "But this was definitely our busiest online weekend ever in our limited time doing online shopping."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.