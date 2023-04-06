Grocery Bags
Buy Now

Shoppers exit the Weis grocery store on West Patrick Street on Thursday afternoon with purchases in disposable plastic bags.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick's aldermen on Thursday postponed a vote on a proposed ordinance banning plastic bag use by businesses, after discussion devolved over process questions — particularly, the involvement of city employees in developing legislation.

The proposed ordinance submitted by Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak would prohibit retail establishments from providing customers with single-use plastic bags, and require businesses to charge at least 10 cents for paper or reusable bags.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription