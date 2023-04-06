Frederick's aldermen on Thursday postponed a vote on a proposed ordinance banning plastic bag use by businesses, after discussion devolved over process questions — particularly, the involvement of city employees in developing legislation.
The proposed ordinance submitted by Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak would prohibit retail establishments from providing customers with single-use plastic bags, and require businesses to charge at least 10 cents for paper or reusable bags.
When Kuzemchak sought to have two representatives from a local Sierra Club chapter present elements of the ordinance Thursday, Mayor Michael O'Connor interrupted.
The representatives had given a presentation on the environmental impact of plastic bags at a workshop in February.
The aldermen could choose how they wanted to proceed, O'Connor said, but the city usually doesn't have presentations from people other than the staff at public meetings.
That prompted Alderman Ben MacShane to ask why multiple city departments — such as the Office of Sustainability, the Department of Public Works, and the Office of Economic Development — had not weighed in on the ordinance's impact.
O'Connor said those departments had not been asked to provide input on the proposal.
Does the staff have a perspective on whether the ordinance should become a law? MacShane asked.
“Staff has specifically not been asked that question,” O'Connor said.
Kuzemchak offered to postpone discussion of the ordinance if aldermen wanted more information, saying she believes the city's process for developing legislation is “broken.”
O'Connor disputed that, saying that most legislation is developed with a general consensus that the aldermen would like to pursue something. After that, the staff submits proposals and helps develop the legislation, he said.
At times, Kuzemchak has said the ordinance is hers, and other times that it's from the Sierra Club, he said.
While she was the ordinance's sponsor, it's not her ordinance, Kuzemchak said.
That brought an objection from Alderman Kelly Russell, who said the city's process doesn't have “sponsors” for legislation.
“What does that mean?” Russell asked Kuzemchak.
Alderman Derek Shackelford said he considered the terminology of sponsoring or bringing legislation forward synonymous.
Shackelford said he was “perplexed” that no one from Sustainability, DPW, or Economic Development commented on the proposal.
He said he doesn't think there needs to be consensus if someone wants to bring an issue forward through legislation.
Ultimately, the aldermen voted 4-0 to hold off considering the ordinance until their first meeting in May. Russell abstained from the vote.
Alderwoman Katie Nash said she thinks the bag ordinance is important, but she has also been frustrated by the city's legislative process.
Either way, Thursday's discussion didn't reflect well on the board, she said.
“This is not our best time or our finest hour,” Nash said.
