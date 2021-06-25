Frederick's North Market Street will once again be the site of pop-up dining on Saturday, one of three days this summer when the street will be closed to make way for outdoor restaurant seating.
North Market Street will be closed to traffic between Patrick and 3rd streets from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, to allow participating downtown restaurants to put tables in the street.
Similar outdoor dining will occur on July 24 and Aug. 28.
Several blocks of North Market Street were closed on weekends last summer to give restaurants increased options while indoor dining was banned or limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parklets and other options for pop-up dining will also be available for restaurants that aren't in the blocks of North Market Street that are closed.
With the end of Gov. Larry Hogan's state of emergency coming on July 1, the city will have to determine how to handle the opportunity for outdoor dining.
The city's rules had allowed outdoor dining until Oct. 31 or 30 days after the end of the state of emergency. Officials have said the city plans to allow outdoor dining through the end of October.
The city began allowing restaurants to set up outdoor dining in May 2020, with 18 restaurants, breweries and distilleries that have been approved for parklets – dining areas set up in street parking spaces or other areas.
Much of the long-term future of outdoor dining downtown could depend on the outcome of a streetscape study being conducted by the Downtown Frederick Partnership to look at how to use the space between the buildings of Market Street between South and Seventh streets and Patrick Street between Bentz and East streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.