Roasthouse Pub on Urbana Pike has consistently had very slow Super Bowl nights, Executive Chef Niko Negas said. But this year is different — it’ll actually be the restaurant’s busiest Super Bowl Sunday night yet.
The pub isn’t known as a sports bar, and despite showing the game in the past, Negas got the impression that more people have been staying home and cooking lots of food for their own parties the last few years.
With COVID-19 this year, even more people will be staying home. So Roasthouse Pub decided to offer a carryout menu with food that could be pre-ordered for Sunday.
It took off.
“This time around, there’s been a lot of support locally for small independent restaurants,” Negas said. “So since we do have that audience who’s willing to support in terms of carryout, we decided to offer that this year.”
Other businesses like Jerk N’ Jive Caribbean Kitchen and In10se BBQ are also offering new take-out menus this year.
James Smith, owner of Jerk N Jive on Prospect Boulevard, said the restaurant is doing a take-out special for the first time. The special consists of 30 wings, 10 chicken fingers and 10 cocktail patties for $50.
For sports bars that typically have people come in to watch the game on the big screen, this year seems uncertain. While restaurants will now be able to stay open past 10 p.m. — thanks to County Executive Jan Gardner’s executive order that went into effect Friday — they will still have to cease serving alcohol at 10 p.m.
Smith said Jerk N Jive will be staying open until midnight. Considering the game likely won’t end until 11 p.m., he thinks it’ll be worth it to stay open even if customers can’t buy more drinks after 10. The order does allow customers to buy drinks up until 10 p.m., and diners are allowed to consume them after.
Pammie Belles, owner of Belles’ Sports Bar & Grill on East Patrick Street, said she’s not sure it’ll be worth it to stay open much later than 10 p.m. if customers cannot order drinks. Given the uncertainty, Belles and her team are still making decisions about what specials to run for the Super Bowl.
“Lots of different things are going into it this year, more than compared to normal,” she said.
Another challenge some restaurants are facing this year is a nationwide chicken wing shortage. Negas said he always notices a price increase for chicken wings this time of year, so he ordered well in advance.
“I do understand, in talking to some other restauranteurs, and even friends that are trying to get wings from Sam’s Club or Costco, they’re having some issues,” Negas said.
Smith thought similarly and ordered his wings early. But this week when he called FoodPro to try to get more, they were completely out, something he has never seen before.
“This is the first time I’ve seen a shortage like this going into the Super Bowl where a place as big as FoodPro is completely out,” he said.
Even with the added complication and stress, Negas is looking forward to Sunday.
“Ironically,” he said, “this is probably going to be the busiest Super Bowl we’ve had ...”
