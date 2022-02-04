It’s been nearly two years since the COVID-19 virus made it to the United States. For a lot of local businesses, it’s felt like much longer.
Between the lockdowns, the shutdowns and the reinventing of business models, the past 24 months have been incredibly challenging to say the least.
Despite the rough ride, many business owners feel there’s a brighter future ahead.
Steve Baranski, owner of indoor rock-climbing gym the Boulder Yard, said it’s taken until now for him to begin to catch up on the bills incurred by the pandemic’s closures.
Baranski’s gym has been in operation just south of Frederick’s city limits since 2018, a mere two years of operating time in the pre-pandemic world. He remembers the intense feelings of stress in those initial days.
“The pandemic was hitting hard, and it was like, ‘What is gonna happen?’ And that was really stressful,” he said. “Because you weren’t sure if your whole life dreams were just gone or not. But now it’s like, the bills are coming due.”
Baranski said it’s taken quite a bit of time for business to return to pre-pandemic levels, adding that it’s taken until just now for him to finally get caught up on rent.
“It took a year, year and a half since we reopened to build things back up, because I’ve had to completely redo my business model here,” he said.
Some of these changes, Baranski said, included the implementation of a martial arts training dojo onsite and an added number of rock climbing teams. This was done to help spread out the times in which people were inside the gym.
“We had two climbing teams before the pandemic; now we have seven climbing teams, so we have a steady flow of people coming in here at all times,” he said, saying it was necessary for a steady flow of income, instead of waiting for customers to come in and buy day passes.
“It’s definitely building upon the social aspect and the community of (the gym),” he went on.
Despite the challenges, Baranski said he’s been using the “spend-money-to-make-money” strategy. The Boulder Yard recently installed a new rock climbing wall, with plans to continue adding more walls.
Baranski said these walls are an investment to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars, but offering new experiences is a key part of how the Boulder Yard hopes to attract new customers.
But while the Boulder Yard continues to work on expanding, one of the businesses the News-Post initially profiled in the first days of lockdowns, The Bicycle Escape, has pivoted in the opposite direction.
Tom Rinker, owner of the bike shop formerly located on East Worman’s Mill Road, said the pandemic was one of the driving forces behind his decision to take his company totally mobile.
Rinker said he’s spent the better part of two years building a large workshop outside of his Thurmont home, which will serve as a hub of operations, from which The Bicycle Escape will be able to perform house calls of sorts to pick up bikes in need of repair.
“We go to customers, pick up clients’ bikes, and either fix them at their location or bring them back here to service them,” he said.
The Bicycle Escape will still continue to sell some bikes — having just recently inked a deal with Pivot Cycles — but Rinker said sales will shift to a lesser focus for the company.
Rinker explains this is, in large part, simply following trends which extend far outside our area. Rinker said bike sales skyrocketed worldwide during the pandemic, leading to ongoing shortages.
“The last two years have been the best in our company’s history,” Rinker said. “The pandemic didn’t hurt our business in that way.”
But Rinker also said sales continue to shift online, with many customers preferring to purchase directly from manufacturers or larger retailers.
“There are things happening in our industry that kind of pushed us into a more service-centric model, which is simply that you just aren’t making as much money selling bicycles,” he said.
When the pandemic began, Rinker said it gave The Bicycle Escape the time to consider its next move. While it was initially poised to expand into a larger location in terms of business success, Rinker also said the higher price of real estate and the loss of some key staff members to personal life changes caused the company to reconsider.
“It really came down to: expansion just wasn’t what we wanted to do in our business,” he said.
The change, he said, has allowed for simply a higher quality of life for himself and his family.
“Going mobile is not us running away from working really hard,” he said. “But it provides us the freedom to block out a weekend or the Saturday morning soccer game, so we can have some more free time.”
While Rinker acknowledged that it’s impossible to say for sure at this point what would’ve happened without the pandemic, he did say he could imagine an alternate universe where The Bicycle Escape still had a brick-and-mortar shop if our world hadn’t been disrupted.
Even so, he said he’s thrilled with the business’ new direction, thanks to the new freedom it allows him. According to Rinker, the company is currently working on rebuilding its website for this new mobile concept, and he plans to have it totally launched in the coming weeks.
Jarrett Walsh, owner of The Tasting Room in downtown Frederick, said he found himself in a uniquely challenging situation at the beginning of the pandemic. After having previously worked as the restaurant’s general manager, he officially purchased The Tasting Room only days before the lockdowns were put in place in March 2020.
“When I took over, it was a huge shock,” he said. “I didn’t know what it would be like long term.”
Walsh said the main reason his restaurant is still open is due to the “generous” grants and tax credits that were available to business owners throughout the pandemic.
“Once we got clarity and once the grants happened, it was an absolute blessing,” he said. “I would not be here today if I did not get government money.”
His restaurant did not lay off any workers, simply because he felt as though it was the right thing to do, he said. This turned out to be a boon, thanks to the employee retention tax credit under the CARES Act.
After the initial crises of 2020, which Walsh dubbed “the year of uncertainty and tragedy,” he said challenges shifted as the year gave way to 2021, especially once mandates began to more or less disappear.
“We had an insane amount of business, because everyone wanted to go out, be in the community again and to have fun again,” he said.
This was a challenge though, Walsh said, as restaurants nationwide struggled with both lower staff numbers and higher costs of products.
“Those were the biggest two issues of last year,” Walsh said. He said things got so hectic that The Tasting Room voluntarily closed for a week in August, just so he could give his staff some time off.
Unlike Rinker, whose new mobile business model could potentially shield him from future developments, both Baranski and Walsh have worries about the future, even if things are better now than they were.
“There’s a certain portion of the public who won’t want to go out anytime there’s a new variant,” Walsh said of his restaurant. “Business will go down.”
Walsh also lamented Frederick County’s recent mask mandate, which requires all individuals to wear a mask inside public spaces but comes with no enforcement mechanisms. Walsh said confusing protocols like this often serve as a problem for business-owners who are left to decide what to do with them.
Baranski said something similar, suggesting the controversial nature of mask mandates leaves him in the middle of different segments of his customers.
“I have about a third of my business who won’t come in at all if there’s a mask mandate, a third of my business that doesn’t care at all and will climb with a mask ... and then a third of my business is like ‘We have to have masks; I’m not coming down unless we have masks,’” he said.
“We’ve had to learn how to balance that, because I can’t just pull from the middle,” he said. “All this polarization is definitely affecting our business.”
Both Baranski and Walsh said they worry about how future variants could affect their business, but they’ll adapt if or when those things happen.
Despite all of the challenges, though, Walsh said he’s incredibly proud of the business community and the residents that rallied behind it.
“I have this overwhelming sense of pride that we did it,” he said. “We’re still in the fire, but we did it. There was so much good that came out of how we responded.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.