This summer, outdoor dining was a saving grace for many local restaurants. And it has the potential to be one again this fall and early winter, assuming that the weather and COVID-19 cooperate.
Several restaurants are keeping their outdoor dining options open throughout the colder months as diners continue to prefer to eat al fresco. The city of Frederick’s Market Street closures recently ended, but restaurants still have their parklets, which essentially turn parking spots into sidewalk cafes. While temperatures drop, restaurants have helped keep things manageable by putting out propane-powered patio heaters.
Outdoor dining could become more critical than ever, as indoor dining capacity shrinks in the midst of a new wave of COVID-19 infections. On Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan set the capacity for indoor dining back to 50 percent, down from 75. County Executive Jan Gardner had implemented the 75 percent capacity rule in the beginning of October.
For many eateries, such as Brewer’s Alley on North Market Street, the move to put out heaters is par for the course for this time of year.
Manager Jamie Ellis-Ade said the restaurant has long kept its three outdoor dining spaces — its front patio, side patio and rooftop deck — open for as long as possible with the help of heaters. But now, with the addition of the parklet and the higher demand for outdoor dining, the restaurant has added several more heaters so each table has its own.
The restaurant plans to keep outdoor seating going as long as it possibly can, considering it’s been such a popular option.
“If it’s warm enough and people want to sit out there, we’ll keep it open,” Ellis-Ade said.
Other restaurants, like Firestone’s, received grant money from the Frederick County Fired Up program, which gave funds for businesses to purchase propane-fueled patio heaters. Owner Kim Firestone said they used the money to purchase a few more heaters and propane for their new parklet.
Sixty-five establishments received the grant, said Helen Propheter, director of the Frederick County Office of Economic Development. Of those 65 establishments, 51 were restaurants and 14 were wineries, breweries and distilleries. The grants totaled $280,000.
Tapia’s on Main in Middletown was one of the recipients of the grant, and used it to buy more heaters for their large outdoor patio, said manager Stasa Tapia. Outdoor dining has been the most popular option at the restaurant by far, she said.
“We are fortunate enough to have such a large patio space, and we’re able to keep our tables spaced out far enough for social distancing and all of the requirements,” Tapia said. “Patio dining has helped us get through the pandemic for sure.”
Now that the weather is getting colder, however, more diners want to venture indoors, she said.
Tapia’s was able to find patio heaters at a local wholesaler but said the demand for them has increased the prices significantly.
Mike Raffo, co-owner of Distilled in Frederick, said the restaurant invested in outdoor heaters over the summer, as they knew they’d be in high demand once the weather turned colder.
But they haven’t set them out yet because they haven’t been able to get their hands on any propane.
“I worked a contract out actually about a month ago, and we still haven’t been able to actually get the gas delivery,” Raffo said. “And a lot of it just has to do with the fact... that Blue Rhino, for example, is just backed up with everybody trying to secure propane for their patios.”
Raffo said that outdoor dining has by far been the most popular option, and many customers will wait for a seat outdoors even if there are available seats inside. The warmer weather over the past two weeks has made it possible to continue outdoor dining for now, but he knows that won’t be the case forever.
“Hopefully we can get the propane secured before we start getting into really cold weather,” he said. “We’ll just wait and see.”
Isn't propane a fossil fuel ? How can these heaters be environmentally friendly ? But they will be banned on 1/20/2021, when the great awakening happens !!
I don’t know about this. Sitting outside in the dead on winter cold trying to stay warm while eating your evening dinner just doesn’t register as a legitimate option to me. And what about the safety of using propane heaters? Sounds like an accident waiting to happen. Also, any heat source which uses a fan to help circulate heat around the dining area would encourage circulation exposure to effects of virus.
