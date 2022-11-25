It was unusually warm in downtown Frederick — mid to high 50s — for a day dubbed Frosty Friday. People hauled shopping bags with their holiday purchases from local shops.
Frosty Friday kicks off the holiday season in Frederick with activities, shopping discounts, and more, said Leeann Crews, associate director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, which organizes the day of activities.
Shops in Frederick were scheduled to stay open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and most had some sort of discounts or promotions.
Restaurants opened early, as well, and in the afternoon had a Frosty Friday Cocktail Competition. Musicians’ instruments and voices cut through the sound of running engines and groups of laughing people.
In the morning, there was Frosty Friday breakfast offered at Beans and Bagels, Frederick Coffee Co. and Cafe and other locations. At 11 a.m, the Snowflake Tree opened on North Market Street, giving a free gift to those who shopped at a minimum of two downtown businesses and spent at least $100.
Free parking started on Thanksgiving. Parking will be free on the weekends until New Year’s Day.
“[People] can really come out and, you know, get started with [their] holiday shopping a bit early,” Crews said.
And that was exactly what Dana Collingwood, of Gaithersburg, was doing. In her shopping bags, she had plenty of gifts for family, like jewelry, scarves, lotions and more.
Collingwood used to live in Frederick, so she loves coming up to visit the area when she can, she said. She never misses Frosty Friday, she said, and doesn’t plan to in the future.
“I don’t think anybody in their right mind wants to go to a shopping mall on Black Friday, so I think that this offers the perfect alternative because you’ve got that small-town feel,” she said. “You’re shopping locally, you’re helping the local businesses, there’s wonderful merchandise.”
Black Friday has traditionally been a kickoff to the Christmas shopping season, but other traditions have started, too. There is Small Business Saturday, but also sales that start earlier, such as on Thanksgiving day, and later, such as Cyber Monday.
Marshall Pennack, 29, also liked the more relaxed feel of shopping in downtown Frederick as opposed to going to a mall, which he likened it to a WWE ring. He was outside Curious Iguana, an independent bookstore downtown, holding a shopping bags full of holiday gifts while his wife and sister were shopping inside.
“People are a little more civilized and act a little bit more like adults,” he said.
At The Knot House, a yarn store on East Patrick Street, owner Cathy Baucom said that her store was doing discounts for Frosty Friday for the first time in the store’s nine-year history.
Everything in the store and online was 25% off for Frosty Friday, Baucom said, and the discount was certainly drawing in customers.
“I am about 15 orders behind online,” she said. “So far, it’s been very good.”
She had expected that with the discounts, more customers would come in. More people would likely come later in the afternoon, she said.
Just down the street at Dancing Bear Toys, children were darting around, showing their parents a cool toy or puzzle they found. Owner Tom England said he loves how fun Frosty Friday is. His associates confirmed that statement with enthusiastic thumbs up.
While some of the toys his store sells can be bought online, online markets lack in selling the “experience” of being in the store, he said. People want to have fun in a toy store and tangibly interact with the toys before buying them, he said.
“People want the experience,” he said.
Natalie McDonald, store manager of Sky’s the Limit on North Market Street, agreed. While the store was having a lot of promotions and an influx of customers, it also had a lot of regulars coming in to do their holiday shopping. The one-on-one interaction with an associate is not something you can get everywhere, she said.
“A lot of our customers are more like our friends, so we know who they’re shopping for,” McDonald said. “We’re good at assisting and helping pick the gift for their family member because when they come in and say their name, we know who they are.”
And downtown Frederick on Frosty Friday is an experience unto itself, said Rebecca Pruitt. She was with her husband, Huel; they had just come from Sky’s the Limit, a clothing and accessory store.
The couple are from Fort Myers, Florida, and were visiting Rebecca’s sister in Chevy Chase for Thanksgiving. The family was looking for an activity for the day, and ended up in Frederick.
“Where we live, we don’t have a lot of this,” Rebecca, 61, said, motioning to the brick buildings and stores that lined North Market Street. “We have outdoor malls, but we don’t have this type of different, unique shopping.”
“We have a downtown in Fort Myers … and it’s nothing like this,” Huel, 60, said. “It’s old like this, but not big. [Frederick] is just a good feel.”
