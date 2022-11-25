It was unusually warm in downtown Frederick — mid to high 50s — for a day dubbed Frosty Friday. People hauled shopping bags with their holiday purchases from local shops.

Frosty Friday kicks off the holiday season in Frederick with activities, shopping discounts, and more, said Leeann Crews, associate director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, which organizes the day of activities.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription