Next time you roast, sauté, sear or pan-fry vegetables or proteins, check out the bottom of the pan. As long as it’s not nonstick or otherwise coated, you should see browned bits, or a deeply burnished* crust coating the pan.
Don’t think of that crust as a “dishwashing chore,” as Martha Holmberg put it a few years ago in a detailed guide to the technique. Think of it as a secret path to flavor.
That brown stuff is just a layer, or stuck-on bits, of caramelized carbohydrates, protein and fats. You may have heard these called pan drippings. (They have other names in other languages.) Knowing how to turn them into the beginnings of a soup or stew or, as we’ll do here, a sauce — whether a Thanksgiving gravy or tonight’s 20-minute meal — is a technique every cook should know.
Daniel Holzman, the co-author, with Matt Rodbard, of the new book, “Food IQ: 100 Questions, Answers, and Recipes to Raise Your Cooking Smarts,” and a chef-owner of restaurants in Los Angeles and New York, breaks down the process in a recipe for seared chicken breasts, and I think we should riff on that for dinner tonight.
Here’s how to make a pan sauce from pan-seared food:
• Make sure the food you want to sear is well-seasoned and dry. If it goes into the pan wet or damp, it’s going to steam instead of sear.
• Get your pan very hot, add a little fat, and wait for a wisp of smoke to rise.
• Carefully lay the food in the pan, allowing it to fall away from you. If you’re cooking chicken, lay it skin-side down.
• Then … wait. Don’t wander into another room — this is no time for distractions! — but let your food brown. Resist the urge to move it around. Give it at least 2 or 3 minutes.
• Peek at the seared side — is it brown? Then it’s time to flip. (If, when you go to flip it, it sticks, give it another minute or two.) If you’re cooking meat, make sure you’ve cooked it all the way through. Use a thermometer if necessary.
• Sauce time: In some cases, you’ll remove the meat or vegetables from the pan, in others they stay there, and while everything is still very hot, you add liquid — water, stock, wine, vinegar, bean broth, soy sauce, juice, cream, brine — and maybe some complementary aromatics, such as spices, peppercorns or herbs.
• As the liquid hits the hot pan, it creates steam that, when combined with the friction from a spoon or spatula, will help you scrape up the browned bits. (If you’re making a soup or stew, you’re going to continue adding liquid and other ingredients, using the browned bits as a foundation of flavor.)
• Now, simmer the sauce for a few minutes so it reduces, thickens and its flavors become more concentrated.
In French cuisine, the reduced sauce is generally enriched with cream or butter, but there are many, many ways to flavor a pan sauce, as you’ll see below.
One last tip before we start cooking: The pan is going to get very hot, and when you add liquid to a ripping hot pan, it’s going to sputter. Fear not! “If you’re not regularly setting off your fire alarm at home, you’re not really cooking,” Holzman advises, and I agree. (Though, you may want to have a splatter screen handy!)
*If your crust is very, very dark brown or black, it’s not going to make a good sauce — it’s burnt! Time to soak and scrub that pan and start over.
