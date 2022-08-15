Evolve Med Spa
Tracee Tabares, a family nurse practitioner at Evolve Med Spa, is shown with a cryotherapy machine at Evolve Med Spa’s new location at Westview Promenade on Buckeystown Pike.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

A business offering facials, cryoskin therapy, hair restoration and other services has opened at Westview Promenade in Frederick.

Evolve Med Spa recently opened its first Maryland location at 5255 Buckeystown Pike in Frederick, between The UPS Store and Poké Bowl, according to a news release.

