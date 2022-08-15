A business offering facials, cryoskin therapy, hair restoration and other services has opened at Westview Promenade in Frederick.
Evolve Med Spa recently opened its first Maryland location at 5255 Buckeystown Pike in Frederick, between The UPS Store and Poké Bowl, according to a news release.
Evolve Med Spa is described as “a practice group specializing in full-body skin rejuvenation, body contouring and injectable services for both women and men,” the release read.
There are 10 locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Another Maryland location is planned to open in Harford County later this summer.
The spa occupies about 2,000 square feet at Westview Promenade and adds five jobs to the area, according to spokesman Larry Lichtenauer.
“After considerable research, we chose Maryland as our next area for expansion because of the above-average consumer demographics, steady population growth and availability of quality real estate,” Evolve Med Spa President Jennifer June said in the release. “Westview Promenade represents the perfect launching point for Evolve. ... The shopping venue is considered the primary gathering place for Frederick County residents and consumer traffic flow is extremely high based on the diverse tenants. We could not ask for a better opportunity.”
Evolve Med Spa offers services such as Botox and dermal fillers, laser hair removal, cryoskin and IV therapy, B12 lipotropic injections and “medically-supervised weight loss programs,” the release stated.
The business also provides facials, chemical peels, micro-needling, hair restoration, cosmetic tattooing and lip fillers. Practitioners are professionally trained and medically supervised, according to the release.
The Frederick location’s hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Clients have come to Evolve Med Spa for preventative reasons, anti-aging solutions, mental health, and cosmetic needs, the release stated. The business plans to expand to 25 sites by the end of next year.
Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
