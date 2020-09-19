Downtown Frederick welcomed another brewery recently, but it's far from new. Steinhardt Brewing opened its new taproom on Carroll Creek on Aug. 6, but owner Jim Steinhardt has been brewing and selling beer from home for the last five years.
What began as a fun hobby to pursue with his son became more serious when his friends began to ask if they could buy his beer from him.
"And then more and more I thought, well, maybe I should actually go ahead and get a license. And so I did," Steinhardt said. "For five years, I was operating out of my garage and pretty much just focused on wholesale selling to restaurants and bars and liquor stores."
After growing a following through festivals and farmers markets, Steinhardt began looking for a physical property about two years ago.
The new taproom is located directly next to Idiom Brewing and across the creek from Attaboy Beer and Smoketown Creekside. While the proximity to other breweries was not a deciding factor for Steinhardt, he said that it has been beneficial to be so close.
"I know there are people, they tell you straight up, 'We're here and we're just doing the the pub crawl.' And it's great that we can park one place and then hit four,'" he said.
Steinhardt Brewing has had a loyal following as it built its brand the last five years, and many people encouraged Steinhardt to open the taproom. They're happy to see that dream has come true, even if it happened during a pandemic.
"Some people would even come to our house, and take a tour and then buy beer," he said. "But it's not the same as sitting down in a tasting room, so a lot of people were really excited."
Steinhardt said he found the location late last year and began construction right after New Year's. The construction was not halted by the pandemic, but it did take longer than expected, Steinhardt said. The taproom keeps the industrial feel of many of the other Union Mills buildings, with exposed brick, open ductwork and simplistic lighting fixtures.
In addition to indoor seating, the taproom has seating on the creek and in a parklet on Wisner Street. Steinhardt said the brewery has been pretty busy the last few weeks, and is often full in the evenings. But of course, full has only been 50 percent capacity.
Steinhardt will begin hosting a name-that-tune trivia on Wednesday nights, and is hoping to add live music and other events in the future. Personal events such as wedding receptions are also welcome to book with the brewery.
"I'm certainly looking forward — and I'm sure a lot of people looking forward — to the pandemic being behind us, and getting back to some sense of normal here," he said.
The brewery currently has 16 beers on tap and will soon add another 12. The beers cover a broad range of styles, including Belgian style, lagers, IPAs, barleywines, Hefeweizens, stouts and Flemish-style sours.
"So there's kind of something for everybody. And people love our beer," Steinhardt said. "So I'm very encouraged by the feedback, and I think once people find out we're here and try our beers, I think they're gonna be coming back."
