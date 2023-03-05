There were spots for DJ companies, venues, photographers, caterers, makeup artists and dress shops – all the angles needed to make the big day a memorable event.
One table offered nothing but tiaras.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
At Sunday’s Quinceañera Expo, held at the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center, models showed off gowns available for the coming-of-age parties.
There were spots for DJ companies, venues, photographers, caterers, makeup artists and dress shops – all the angles needed to make the big day a memorable event.
One table offered nothing but tiaras.
By the time the doors were ready to open, a line – mostly mothers and daughters, but with plenty of fathers mixed in as well – was waiting in the lobby.
The event was the annual Quinceañera Expo and fashion show, held Sunday at the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center.
A quinceañera, a Hispanic celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday, can be just like a wedding, and sometimes even more lavish and expensive, said Saprena Brown, who organized Sunday’s event with her husband Greg for their company, Once Upon a Time Events.
It’s all about a girl’s coming of age, she said.
“It’s her party: her gown, her dresses, everything,” she said.
Brown helped organize Brianna Romero’s quinceañera in 2019.
On Sunday, Romero was back to help her younger sister’s event.
Her own quinceañera was a really fun day, with a lot of great memories, she said.
It was “a little magic moment that I guess every girl wants,” she said.
Helping a girl prepare her event can take a lot of preparation, said Augusta Anyanwu, of Touch of Elegance Event Design and Decor in Germantown.
She talks to girls about what they’re looking for, but also more about themselves.
Are they flamboyant or more conservative, modern or more old-fashioned?
She asks them what their favorite colors are, what movies they like, what types of music they listen to, and other factors to try and get a sense of who she’s dealing with.
“By the time we finish all that, I can tell who they are,” Anyanwu said.
The events can range from $2,500 to $10,000 or more, she said.
She asks the girl to tell her what they’re looking for. Even if it’s more than their budget, she can usually find a way to meet them halfway, she said.
Girls usually have a color and theme in mind when they come to pick out a dress for the event, said Jay Jay Bidle, of TLC Bridal Boutique in Frederick.
“The bigger, the better,” she joked.
Families often come together, with fathers and siblings joining in or at least observing the process.
Perhaps not surprisingly, sometimes a girl wants one thing and her mother wants another, Bidle said.
But she said usually the girl gets the final say.
That usually goes for food, too, said Michelle Bloxton, of Blu Sage Catering.
Dishes often depend on the family’s country of origin, but pupusas, street tacos, carne asada and flautas are popular options.
But as with other areas, the girls take over the menu, often with very specific ideas of what should be served.
“They want what they want,” Bloxton said.
Having their say is part of what makes the day so special, Brown said.
“You put a big smile on their faces. You hope that you capture their vision.”
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.