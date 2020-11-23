This week, ML Carroll will be staring down a wall of more than 1,000 holiday orders in the kitchen of her business, Canapés Catering. Carroll and her staff usually put the orders up on a magnetic wall, and the result is a total white-out. Carroll cannot fathom the amount of butter and flour she has used in the last few days as she gets orders out the door.
Canapés is one of several businesses in Frederick County that has been inundated with Thanksgiving to-go orders, as more people prepare to stay home and keep things low-key this upcoming holiday.
"We're trying to adapt and give the people what they want, and they want a Thanksgiving meal. They don't want to have to do the dishes," Carroll said. "So the number of turkeys we've had come through the doors, I've never seen anything like it."
Carroll is doing it all with about half her usual staff and double her usual orders. When the state began closing down in March, her business had to pivot from events and catering to carryout, which required a reduction in staff. But even once the carryout service picked up, some of her employees haven't come back. She's had to bring in her husband to help bake.
Across town at Dutch's Daughter, General Manager Jeff Schenkel is also shifting his focus. The eatery typically serves 2,000 customers for a dine-in buffet service on Thanksgiving, said Schenkel, but this year they'll nix the buffet and adhere to COVID health restrictions.
"A lot of people I've seen are not willing to come in and dine in restaurants right now, so there's a huge need for Thanksgiving meals for pick-up," Schenkel said.
So the restaurant is instead doing carryout orders, which customers will pick up on Wednesday. The restaurant closed its orders last week with a total of 200 six-person meals and 100 two-person meals. Dutch's Daughter already had some practice with this style of carryout with its Father's Day and Mother's Day carryout meals.
"We have it planned that on every hour, and every half hour, guests will be coming to pick up their carryout to try to ease the process to make it efficient and quick for when guests come to get food out to their car," Schenkel said. "Because it's a huge undertaking to get that many orders of food out throughout the day."
Like Canapés, Dutch's Daughter will include all the instructions for how to heat up the food, hopefully taking all the stress and guess work out of the Thanksgiving feast.
Carroll said she and her husband are forgoing seeing family this year, and she will be heating up some of Canapés food for their feast and then spending the day on the couch.
But others still prefer cooking their own meal, even if they can't go anywhere.
Jeff and Pam James of Frederick are staying local this year. Typically the couple visits one family party of 20 and another of 50. This year, they're staying in with just the immediate members of their family due to the pandemic.
"We have no choice," Jeff James said.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has banned gatherings of more than 25 people who do not live in the same home. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised Americans not to travel for the holiday and instead stay put.
While the Jameses are disappointed they won't be able to see their family, they know it's safer. And they still want to cook. They love getting carryout from local restaurants during the week, but Thanksgiving is a special cooking occasion.
"We like our turkey," Pam James said.
Patty Cowan, who has lived in Frederick for the last few years, said she and her immediate family have always stayed small and local for Thanksgiving, so it won't be much different this year. She still plans on cooking, since it's a tradition.
But Cowan has already decided not to go back to her hometown in upstate New York to see her family this Christmas due to all the travel restrictions.
"It's disappointing," Cowan said. "It's been a year since my kids have seen their grandparents."
While many will be staying in and cooking this year, it seems carryout is a popular option among Frederick residents. Some restaurants like Monocacy Crossing and 7th Street Cafe sold out of their take-out menu more than a week before Thanksgiving.
Carroll said numerous people have called in two orders for Thanksgiving, one for their family and one for their older parents, so they can drop it off safely. Canapés closed its orders last Friday, but is still selling items for Thanksgiving in its to-go cases.
"We've always done [Thanksgiving], but I will tell you because of COVID, we've gotten a lot more exposure to other things that we do. Which is really interesting, because before we had a nice steady holiday business, but now it's just exponentially busier," Carroll said. "It's crazy. The community is being so supportive and kind."
