Craft beer from local Frederick breweries was flowing freely on Saturday afternoon.
The air vibrated with songs by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Queen, played by students from Let There Be Rock School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Shannon Sullivan, right, Jimmy Roberts, center, and John Thomas, left, listen to the music playing while holding their beers at the Hyper Local Brew Fest Saturday. Seven breweries from downtown Frederick were selling their craft beers for people to taste at the Frederick Fairgrounds.
Craft beer from local Frederick breweries was flowing freely on Saturday afternoon.
The air vibrated with songs by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Queen, played by students from Let There Be Rock School.
Around 2,000 people were at the Frederick Fairgrounds for the Hyper Local Brew Fest, organized by Rockwell Brewery.
“It's about wanting to support the communities, supporting local breweries,” said Matt Thrasher, co-founder of Rockwell Brewery. “Because there's a lot of us here and I think we're building a reputation for being one of the top brew cities in Maryland, if not close to the East Coast now.”
Unlike the usual brew festival model, where people pay a high cover free and then get samples of beer for free, the Hyper Local Brew Fest charges just $10 for entry, and allows customers to buy pints for $6 a pop.
The featured breweries also get to keep the profit they make, Thrasher said. There were seven breweries featured at the festival, all from downtown Frederick: Rockwell Brewery, Olde Mother Brewing, Steinhardt Brewery, Smoketown Creekside, Idiom Brewery, Midnight Run Brewing, and Monocacy Brewery.
“It’s a brew fest by brewers, so it's to benefit the brewery directly,” Thrasher said.
Jackie and Matt DeLand liked the way the festival was set up. Saturday was the third time the Greenbelt couple had traveled to the brew fest.
They liked the fact that the brew fest was hosted in the winter. Matt DeLand said he appreciated how the festival brought in other vendors as well, not just breweries.
Rachael Sanchez brought her younger brother, Joshua Sanchez, to the brew fest. It was Joshua’s first brew fest ever.
They had very different opinions on it. Joshua, who isn’t a craft beer fan, wasn’t impressed. Rachael, who loves craft beers, said she could appreciate it, considering the point of the festival was to be "hyper local."
Brian Phillips, Mikey Richmond and Mark Late also had some differing opinions. Phillips, who had just moved to Frederick from Tennessee, was expecting a more laid back environment. With the loud music, he felt like he was in a rush to finish his beer, rather than taking his time to sip and enjoy it.
But that wasn't going to stop the group from having a good time. Late, who is from Thurmont, and Richmond, who is from West Virginia, frequent Frederick for its breweries often. Richmond said it was nice to go to an indoor festival post-COVID and feel comfortable.
"Everyone has something to offer," Richmond said.
For Kristy Hundley and Ashley Harford, managers of Midnight Run Brewing on North East Street, Saturday was their first time setting up a tent at the Hyper Local Brew Fest. They were seeing regulars come over to ask for their favorite beers, but they were also getting to share their beer with new people.
They were excited to get their name out more.
“It's all the local breweries and supporting everything local, everyone here is from here,” Hundley said. “It's nice to just kind of be part of that camaraderie.”
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
As I dropped my backpack inside the spacious Lodge at Camp Potomac Peak, just outside Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, my hosts Jeff and Sam DuVal encouraged me to wake for the sunrise.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.