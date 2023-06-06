Maria Peck always trusts that she will end up where she’s meant to be.
So, when her vintage and antique boutique, Tiara Day, was destroyed in a fire in August last year, she maintained her faith that it would work out.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Maria Peck, owner of Tiara Day, is shown inside the new location of her store at 141 N. Market St. A fire in August of last year damaged the previous store location. The boutique offers vintage-inspired clothing and accessories.
Maria Peck always trusts that she will end up where she’s meant to be.
So, when her vintage and antique boutique, Tiara Day, was destroyed in a fire in August last year, she maintained her faith that it would work out.
Almost a year later, she’s planning to reopen her store in July, just a few windows down from the original corner storefront on West Second Street, where she was for more than a decade.
“I’m so excited — super grateful and super excited,” she said, sitting in the new store at 141 N. Market St., which formerly housed Magpie Markets.
In late August, a three-alarm fire damaged a three-story building at West Second and North Market streets. The building had apartments and two stores on the first floor: Tiara Day and The Record Exchange, a vinyl record store.
Peck said she remembered getting a call from an apartment tenant telling her the building was on fire. The tenant assured Peck that Tiara Day was fine, since the fire was in the back of the building.
But when Peck got downtown, the scene was not good.
Firefighters had broken down Tiara Day’s door, and she watched all of the water flow from the top of the building to the ground floor. It seeped into the furniture and the carefully cultivated collection of vintage and antique items.
“We just stood across the street at where Magpie Fibers is now and watched in horror,” she said.
But she still held out hope, thinking that since nothing in the store was burning, they could salvage most of the pieces.
She and her husband stayed at the store overnight, until her husband could go to Lowe’s to get plywood to board up the store. They didn’t want anyone potentially stealing merchandise.
The next morning, as they removed furniture, mannequins and the iconic doll heads Peck is known for, they realized they would have to get rid of most of the merchandise and furniture. Peck said she lost about 75% of what was in the store.
But Peck said she refused to stay down after the fire, despite the heartbreak. Running a store was her dream; she had worked too hard to give up on it, she said.
“This is my dream and I love it. There’s never been a day of not wanting to go to work since I started my store,” she said. “This is who I am. This is what I want to do.”
She started looking for a new home for the shop. She wanted to stay downtown, but the places she looked at didn’t feel right.
Finally, in January, the owner of Magpie Market told Peck that she could have the space on North Market Street, and Magpie Market would move in with Magpie Fibers across the street.
Peck got into the new storefront in April, and has been working since then to bring back the Tiara Day magic into the store.
“I’m calling it Tiara Day reimagined. ... Hopefully, everyone will think it’s just as magical,” she said.
Family, friends and connections in the vintage and antique business have helped her find new merchandise and furniture for the store. Peck is hunting for new doll heads for the new store, as well.
She only has one display window to work with at this location, compared to four at the original location. Peck said she likes it better that way.
In addition to getting Tiara Day back up and running, Peck said she’s working on writing personal thank you notes for everyone she could think of who helped on the day of the fire, and after. Their support got her through, she said.
“I don’t know everybody who either donated or helped, but ... I’m just so grateful to everybody,” she said. “It’s just amazing the amount of community support and people that came out.”
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:
@clarasniel
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Find Frederick's favorites, as voted by locals, at Frederick.HometownGuru.com. The best that Frederick has to offer, organized in handy Top 5 lists.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.