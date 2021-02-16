Two Frederick-based craft distillers were listed in the top 25 best distilleries in the United States by Travel + Leisure.
The list was compiled by Yelp, taking the 25 best-rated distilleries in the country and listing them in order.
Dragon Distillery and McClintock Distilling were listed at No. 7 and 23, respectively.
"Breweries and wineries are often top of mind for Yelpers looking for a tasting experience, but local distilleries offer an extra kick to try locally made spirits," Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis said in a press release.
McClintock Distilling, located at 35 S. Carroll St., opened in 2016 and has since been recognized with several awards and write-ups for its organic spirits. Last year, USA Today named it the best craft vodka distillery in the country.
Dragon Distillery, located at 1341 Hughes Ford Road, Suite 108, also opened in 2016. The distillery specializes in small-batch artisan spirits and cocktails.
