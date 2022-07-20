In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Mike Semenec, co-owner and creative sensei at DSSOLVR, about the history of the brewery, where the name came from, the Asheville beer scene and the epic DSSOLVR Instagram account (if you aren’t following them, you definitely should be). Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: One thing I appreciate about your brewery is you just went with one name. You didn’t add on “Brewing Company,” “Beer Company” … so I didn’t have a chance to screw it up [when introducing you].
Mike Semenec: Awesome. I appreciate that. [Our name] ties into our overall fascination with fermentation in general. We didn’t want to tie ourselves to being just a beer company or something like that. Through the course of the next couple years, we’re gonna dip our hands into as many fermentation projects as possible. We’re probably a couple weeks away from our first natural wine release.
UnCapped: Oh, wow.
Semenec: Yeah, really excited for that. We’ve done a couple ciders already and a couple meads. We tried our hand at a full-octane mead, which was kind of interesting. Can’t say it was my favorite. We’re gonna follow wherever our fascination leads us.
UnCapped: So where did the name DSSOLVR come from?
Semenec: It is that idea of all these kinds of fermentation coming together, but it’s also the experiences and great people and overall magic and beauty that is Asheville coming together in our location, all blending together.
UnCapped: Do you hate vowels?
Semenec: No — I love just one vowel.
UnCapped: ‘O’ is the only one you’re down with.
Semenec: That’s it. … I felt like it gave it an edgy look, more stylized, and definitely gave us another layer of separation from, like, “Dissolver the cleaning agent,” or something like that, so there’s no confusion there.
UnCapped: This is to be ingested, not poured onto paint.
Semenec: Yeah.
UnCapped: What is your background? What were you doing that led you to want to start DSSOLVR?
Semenec: That really starts over a decade ago. I was just finishing art school. I met who is now my best friend, my business partner and our head brewer, Vincent Tursi. We got a job working at a liquor store in the frat-house, college neighborhood of Boston.
At the time, it was one of AB InBev’s largest accounts, just from the sheer volume of half kegs we would turn out every weekend — because of the number of frat houses that would come through and buy a half keg. You could legally transport a half keg without a distributor’s license, o they would come back through, buy another half keg, drop that off, and they would repeat that process three to five times, and there would be, like, 20 or so party houses and frat houses doing the same thing. So it was just insane. Their walk-in cooler was one of the most massive I’ve seen for a liquor store. When it was a holiday weekend, it would be hundreds and hundreds of half barrels in this cooler. It was just intense. They would run something like 10 cashiers at a time, and that’s what we were, cashiers.
We quickly started home brewing after that, [around] 2011. I graduated in 2012. It was cool. It was a new experience.
At that time in Boston, you could go to Sam Adams pilot brewery or Harpoon, and that was craft beer.
UnCapped: I went to the Sam Adams Brewery the only time I went to Boston, and the coolest part of it was that guy with the huge beers who was always in the commercials was in the background working.
Semenec: What you didn’t see is he was shackled — he couldn’t leave.
UnCapped: He’s just part of the experience now.
Semenec: I actually met that guy a couple times. He’s really, really nice.
UnCapped: It’s not a bad place to get yourself into craft beer.
Semenec: Yeah. Vince had just caught a deal on a home brew setup — which, the deal was “my wife is making me clean out the basement and I can’t have all this home brew equipment anymore” — so he got a keggle system with corny kegs for super cheap. We started home brewing and thought we could maybe sell [our beer] some day, and that sparked the interest in seeing it beyond just a hobby. It was just a hobby for a number of years that grew into a pretty legit operation.
UnCapped: How did your first home brew turn out?
Semenec: My first was a Mr. Beer kit, and I dumped half the boiled extract onto the stove, trying to get it into that little plastic fermenter thing. It came with a bunch of plastic bottles, so after it fermented, it went into those. By the time it was done, it was the most plastic-tasting beer I’ve ever had. It was so disgusting.
But I then graduated from there and started brewing with Vince, and my first brew with him, we just went full force onto an all-grain quad. Made our own Belgian candy syrup, threw that in there. It took all night, but it turned out pretty good. The next two years, we probably brewed a few hundred barrels of beer.
And we very much were those people that would go up to breweries with our home brews and be like, “Can you please drink this and tell me what you think?”
This excerpt has been edited for space and clarity. Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.