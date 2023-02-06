Baseball team name contest
Attain Sports and Entertainment on Monday unveiled the uniforms the new Atlantic League baseball team will wear for the first 50 games. Greg Baroni, CEO and principal general partner, left, and Mark Minicozzi, the manager, enter the press conference in a shower of confetti. The team will play at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, sharing the stadium with the Frederick Keys, a team competing in the MLB Draft League.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick baseball fans will have a say in whether the city's newest baseball team will scream, shake, or saw.

The city's Atlantic League minor league baseball team unveiled five choices for its new name Monday, the result of more than 1,500 possibilities submitted on the team's website.

(12) comments

vhill625

Do we want a team with a "joke" kind of name. I thought for sure Spires would get it

public-redux
Honestly, my farcical suggestion — Montgomery County Norths — is better than these 5.

satusma

I agree with all of the above. I don't care for any of them.

fredneck

These names are terrible. I’ll not vote for any of them. 🤮

rogy

They should publish the other (publishable) name offerings and let the public vote on it. These five are beyond ridiculous!

Blueline
Why do the names need an adjective i.e. Rail Frogs, Ghost Hounds, etc. Just call them the Railroaders, then donate the uniforms to Brunswick HS after the season.

rogy

A 'Rail Frog" is a component of the switching mechanism on railroad tracks. Thought they were looking for something relatable to Frederick County, not just the Brunswick ethos.

Blueline
Haha, thanks. I guess I'm no Casey Jones. It still seems like an odd name for a baseball team.

TheBigV2K2
Hope PETA doesn't protest Screaming Alpacas like they did with Cowboy Monkey Rodeo!

Blueline
I know they spit, but does an alpaca scream?

profweb

I’d prefer no team to one with any of those names.

phydeaux994
👍

