Frederick baseball fans will have a say in whether the city's newest baseball team will scream, shake, or saw.
The city's Atlantic League minor league baseball team unveiled five choices for its new name Monday, the result of more than 1,500 possibilities submitted on the team's website.
The team's management had a great time going through all of the suggestions, said Greg Baroni, CEO and managing general partner of Attain Sports and Entertainment, which owns the team.
Attain also owns the Baltimore Orioles' Double A affiliate, the Bowie Baysox.
Fans have two weeks to select their top two picks for the team's new name, after which the team's management will factor the results into a final decision, said Chuck Domino, the team's senior vice president of baseball operations.
The final choices and their explanations, according to the team's website, are:
• Bone Shakers: named after the old-fashioned “penny farthing” bicycles used in Frederick's annual high wheel race. The bikes are sometimes called “bone shakers” because of their lack of shocks.
• Ghost Hounds: named after one of Frederick's urban legends and haunted stories, about a ghostly dog that roams parts of the city and can sometimes be heard to bark.
• Rail Frogs: chosen for Frederick's place as a juncture of several rail lines, including a track feature at the intersection of two rail lines that allows train wheels to go across rails and resembles a frog with its arms and legs spread.
• Sawbones: named for Frederick's Museum of Civil War Medicine and the era's doctors who honed their craft removing damaged limbs.
• Screaming Alpacas: Frederick's farming community has a number of alpaca breeders, and the animals' “screams” when they are frightened and nervous can be heard “far and wide.”
While the naming contest will continue, a group of fourth-graders from Monocacy Elementary School who attended Monday's announcement enthusiastically voiced their support for “Screaming Alpacas” in an informal poll done by General Manager Andrew Klein.
“I think there might be an early frontrunner,” Klein joked.
But while the online voting will help determine the new name, it will take some time to get uniforms and other paraphernalia made before the season starts April 28, Domino said.
So for the first 50 games of the season, the team will wear uniforms adorned with question marks in the colors of the Maryland flag.
Baroni and manager Mark Minicozzi unveiled the temporary uniforms at Monday's event.
Minicozzi said the team will announce its first two signings in the next seven to 10 days.
While he wouldn't release the names, the two players — one position player and one pitcher — both have Major League experience, he said.
The rest of the roster will likely come together at the end of the month or in March, Minicozzi said.
He said the club has identified about 25 players it would like to have, but he wants to give them all a chance to sign with a Major League club for spring training if they can.
Meanwhile, Baroni said the team will play its games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium for at least the next several years.
The condition of the player areas and other facilities at Harry Grove Stadium was one of the factors in the Frederick Keys losing their affiliation as an Orioles Single-A affiliate in 2020, after 31 years.
Baroni said the team talked with city officials about possible sites for a new stadium and did an audit with Major League Baseball to see what types of improvements would be needed.
But it ultimately settled on a plan to sign a long-term lease at Harry Grove that would keep the team at the stadium for at least five to 10 years while working with the state and the city to provide “major renovations,” he said.
“We understand the gap” of improvements that have to be made, Baroni said.
He said it was too early in the process to know how much the renovations would cost
The city has sent an engagement letter to the Maryland Stadium Authority to look at getting state help for renovations, but is still “in the very infancy of that process,” said Richard Griffin, economic development director for the city.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(12) comments
Do we want a team with a "joke" kind of name. I thought for sure Spires would get it
Honestly, my farcical suggestion — Montgomery County Norths — is better than these 5.
I agree with all of the above. I don't care for any of them.
These names are terrible. I’ll not vote for any of them. 🤮
They should publish the other (publishable) name offerings and let the public vote on it. These five are beyond ridiculous!
Why do the names need an adjective i.e. Rail Frogs, Ghost Hounds, etc. Just call them the Railroaders, then donate the uniforms to Brunswick HS after the season.
A 'Rail Frog" is a component of the switching mechanism on railroad tracks. Thought they were looking for something relatable to Frederick County, not just the Brunswick ethos.
Haha, thanks. I guess I'm no Casey Jones. It still seems like an odd name for a baseball team.
Hope PETA doesn't protest Screaming Alpacas like they did with Cowboy Monkey Rodeo!
I know they spit, but does an alpaca scream?
I’d prefer no team to one with any of those names.
👍
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.