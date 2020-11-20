Family Meal, a favorite in the Frederick restaurant scene, never reopened its doors after closing in March due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But now, the owner of the eatery has started fresh with a new name: Born and Raised.
According to its Instagram page, the restaurant opened on Nov. 4 for dinner service.
Frederick-based owner and chef Bryan Voltaggio was not available for comment Friday to discuss these changes.
He took a similar approach with his upscale restaurant Volt on North Market Street, which he closed and later reopened a new restaurant, Thacher and Rye, in that location, according to previous Frederick News-Post reporting.
Born and Raised has a similar concept to Family Meal, with its modern American approach to dining. The location currently only serves dinner, but will open for lunch and breakfast in the future, according to its website. Family Meal was a popular brunch spot before its closure, serving a wide range of breakfast foods and cocktails.
Currently, the dinner menu retains some old staples like fried chicken and bistro steak.
The restaurant is located at 882 N. East St. in Frederick and is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
