Construction on a new Rutter’s in Emmitsburg may begin as early as this month.
With a few shovelfuls of dirt, town officials and Rutter’s representatives broke ground Monday morning on what will become a gas station and convenience store along Taneytown Pike (Md. 140), near Harney Road and U.S. Route 15.
“Being off a major interstate like [Route] 15 is something that we look for,” said Chris Hartman, director of fuels and forecourt for Rutter’s.
A grassy field will turn into a roughly 8,400-square-foot store with all the amenities Rutter’s is known for, including its food, dairy and tea products. Hartman expects construction to begin this month or next.
Typically, a new Rutter’s will bring 50 jobs to the area in store staff alone, according to Hartman, not including the contractors needed to build the store. Rutter’s has 79 stores in its chain, Hartman said.
Though there are a few final details such as county permits to hammer out, the site plan has the approval of the Emmitsburg Planning Commission, according to the commission’s chairperson, Mark Long. The project proposes seven gasoline fuel islands and five diesel fuel bays, plus a truck scale, 28 short-term tractor trailer parking spots and 57 passenger vehicle parking spaces, according to the town website.
The store is set to open mid- to late 2022, Rutter’s Site Development Project Manager Tim Bieber said. He acknowledged there have been supply chain issues across the industry that may affect the timeline.
“It has been a challenge over the last year or so,” Bieber said.
Commissioners TJ Burns and Clifford Sweeney joined Mayor Donald Briggs and Long in the ceremony Monday. Sweeney and Briggs reminisced over the former Rutter’s the town had 20-plus years ago before it closed. When Rutter’s went up for sale decades ago, Briggs got to know Hartman’s father, Scott, through real estate. The Hartman family is descended from the original founders of Rutter’s Dairy.
Briggs expressed enthusiasm over seeing a new, yet familiar business come to Emmitsburg.
“It’s great to have Rutter’s back in town,” the mayor said.
