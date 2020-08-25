S.H.E. Week began with a session about storytelling and personal narratives.
(S)heroes and Stories: Using Your Voice to Change the Narrative and Inspire Others to Action was led by Julie Gaver, owner of Julie Gaver Discovery and founder of Soles of Love Inc., a nonprofit.
"I feel like stories are the best form of communication in order to get your viewpoint across, your cause across," Gaver said.
Gaver, who is an author and has been professionally speaking nationwide for 30 years, invited participants to think about the stories they've shared this year, whether they’ve been accurate and authentic.
“When I think about the types of stories that I wanted to share and that I intentionally tried to create a dialogue ... I wanted to create a story or a theme that centered around humor,” Gaver said. "When I think about how was I able to craft stories that gave that kind of light in a dark situation, that would probably have been my overriding theme."
Gaver said she has four main types of stories she likes to use at different times, and in combination with one another, depending on what will be the most impactful way of getting her message out.
The first type are stories that educate. These typically answer the question “what?” and communicate the vision for someone’s business or cause, Gaver said. The second type are stories to inform and to answer the question “how can I help," and the third are stories that inspire and create a sense of community.
"Stories that inspire are stories that highlight the good in this world," Gaver said. "And there is still, in spite of everything that is happening, there is still good in this world."
Finally, there are stories that entertain.
“Stories that have a humorous base to it help me to get the point across in a way that people are able to laugh and have a good time," Gaver said.
Gaver also shared tips on how to create a more impactful story. These included: know your audience, know why your story is important, be brave and paint the picture.
