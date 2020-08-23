Packet pick-up day Sunday marked the kickoff of S.H.E Week, which starts Monday and celebrates women in the Frederick County community.
“It stands for strength, heart and equality,” said Jennifer Gerlock, vice president of marketing and communication for the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. “Last year we were focusing on equality, so Women’s Equality Day and then we … had all of these great ideas that came around it and so it became a week of events.”
This year, S.H.E Week is all virtual and runs from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28. It features eight sessions, five live and three prerecorded. There are over 200 participants and sign ups for single sessions are still open.
This is the second year the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event. Last year, the event sold out.
“We had to expand our capacity with a lot of the different programming, so we decided to replicate that again this year,” Gerlock said. “Of course now this is a historic year for women with voting and the 100th anniversary [of the 19th amendment] so we thought, ‘we can’t just skip the year because we all can’t meet in person.’”
This year, the event also centers around the idea of resiliency.
“We’ve always tried to have a nice mixture of things that deal with personal education, inspiration, general education about Women’s Equality Day and things like that, so we try to make sure that we design programming around things that’ll inspire and enrich you as a person and then also professionally,” Gerlock said.
The Chamber of Commerce has very specific core values, she said. Education and equality are some of those.
“We felt that this was really important and there was nothing like it in the community,” Gerlock said. “We have a really active and powerful Women in Business committee that had just started right before S.H.E Week and we had these incredibly engaged women who wanted to do something for their peers.”
Sessions offered range in topic from storytelling and creating a personal narrative to “life lessons from unstoppable women.” Other events focus on the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment and look forward to further progress. There is also a panel featuring women of color in business.
As for what she hopes participants gain from the week, Laurie Ward, vice president for marketing and communications at Hood College and a member of the Women in Business committee, said she hopes they find something new or different in themselves.
“It really is about empowering women, whether it’s for personal growth or professional growth, that this offers them a way to find something in them and move them to the next step,” she said.
Gerlock also pointed to uncertainty and change in businesses due to COVID-19 and said that they’re trying hard to give people inspiration.
“The week is all about trying to help us not only in normal times but right now, where we are in our lives with the pandemic,” she said.
Melissa Vivari of Frederick was at the pick-up Sunday. Vivari is co-founder of Tandem Creative. Both she and her business partner, Debbie Butler, are new members of the chamber.
“We actually joined last week to be able to participate in this event, in S.H.E Week,” she said. “We’re a new business. We’re based in Frederick and we provide services to other businesses so … we just want to get involved in the business community, learn more about the options and resources available to us and to see how we can support each other.”
Vivari said as they were working on their business and reaching out to the community, everyone they spoke to encouraged them to join the chamber and get involved.
“A lot of the topics appeal to us,” she said, adding that she’s most looking forward to connecting with other people throughout the week.
Vivari also said it’s important that events like S.H.E Week, that feature and celebrate women in the Frederick community, are offered.
“Especially in the business world, [women] face a lot of challenges and that’s something that, you know, I [have] more than 20 years of experience working in corporate environments and have definitely faced a lot of those challenges because of who I am, for being a woman,” she said. “And I think these events are really empowering, especially for those of us who are business owners.”
Maura Page of Middletown was also at the pick-up Sunday and said that she participated in S.H.E Week last year but this year she’s attending more events.
Among other roles, Page is the president of the Frederick County Commission For Women and said women’s issues are essential for people to know about.
She’s most looking forward to learning more from the different groups of women that have been pulled together for each event.
“I think they’re really great events and there’s a lot of good information for women across the county,” she said. “It’s a lot of different perspectives and I just think it’s important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.