The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce will be holding its second S.H.E. Week this year, but has moved the programming online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The week of events, which will run from Aug. 24 to 28, is intended to Strength, Heart and Equality of women in Frederick County.
This year the celebration is extra special as the country celebrates 100 years of women gaining the right to vote.
“Last year we were blown away by the response to our inaugural event. Our committee members have worked tirelessly to exceed expectations. The 2020 line-up is filled with engaging topics, powerful speakers and valuable information that women from all backgrounds can use in their careers and overall life,” said Jennifer Gerlock, vice president of marketing and communication of the Chamber.
There will be both live and pre-recorded sessions, in addition to live interviews.
Registration is now open at frederickchamber.org/she-week. Regular access costs $35 for Chamber members and $55 for non-members. VIP access, which includes a VIP Happy Hour and additional merch, is $45 for members and $65 for non-members. All ticket holders will be added to the event’s Facebook group where pre-recorded events will be uploaded.
Attendees can also pay per session.
