Jenni Hoover's eyes scanned the cheering crowd and landed on a group of six clapping children, sitting in the Whitaker Campus Center at Hood College.
Three of those children were some of Hoover's first students at Serenity Swimming, a private swim lesson business Hoover recently started.
That business won over $5,000 on Wednesday to keep building on her dream.
"I taught them all and they all came to support me," she said with tears in her eyes.
Hoover was one of seven businesswomen who competed at Hood College on Wednesday in a pitch competition called S.H.E. (Strength, Heart and Equality) Pitch.
The competition is part of S.H.E. Week, a celebration organized by the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce to uplift women-owned businesses and connect their owners to resources.
At the S.H.E. Pitch competition, the businesses were divided into two categories: Growth Stage and Idea Stage.
Serenity Swimming won the Idea Stage category, competing against Rhapsody and Renascence, My Play Safe Cafe and Elite HR Connections.
In the Growth Stage, Rachel Anne Warren, owner and founder of Frederick Wig Company, won cash, vouchers, and advertising and marketing packages that totaled $12,900.
"I just feel, I don't know, just really proud," Warren said. "I had talked myself into being happy no matter what the outcome was."
The other competitors were Philanthropic Fundraising and Sweet Intuition.
Rhapsody and Renascence — a size inclusive, boho-casual women clothing line founded by Sharie Settlemyer — won the People's Choice Award, in which audience members vote for their favorite business.
My Play Space Cafe, which is Sepideh McQuay's idea for an educational play space for children up to age 5, won the She's Rising Award from the Maryland Women's Business Center. The award recognizes the business owner who improved the most throughout the pitch process.
McQuay and Settlemyer both won $500 in cash.
The finalists were chosen from among 80 women business-owners in Frederick. They've been fine-tuning their pitches since March, presenting in front of each other, giving tips and overall supporting each other until the end, Warren and Hoover said.
"We were all holding hands while they were presenting and wishing each other luck and encouraging each other," Warren said.
Warren won with her pitch for a wig stand that would be a middle ground between cheap, low-quality wig stands and expensive, high-quality ones.
Cheaper wig stands don't allow for a lot of control or stability for the person making or maintaining their wig, Warren said. Expensive wig stands that solve those problems are thousands of dollars and need to be shipped from Europe, she said.
She said she didn't expect the process of diving into her idea to be so detailed and thorough, but it was rewarding. She developed a clearer picture for what she wanted.
"It was definitely worthwhile. I think there's something nice about having a grant that takes you on a journey," Warren said.
Entering the competition, Hoover's only mission was to raise awareness for the need of another indoor swimming facility for classes in Frederick.
Part of her pitch for her swim lessons business is to expand and build a facility with features like warm water, which Hoover said makes a difference in helping children learn.
After the competition, her phone was buzzing nonstop, and people were approaching her, expressing interest in her business.
"It really is looking bright. I am so thrilled," Warren said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
