Small businesses today are coping with unprecedented issues including forced closings, limited resources, financial crises and no clear end in sight for a return to “normal times.” A different approach to managing a small business in these times is required.
Here are several ideas which may be helpful in sustaining operations on a reduced scale for the present while maintaining a viable organization for the future.
Here are the key elements of the plan:
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF EVERY POSSIBLE FINANCIAL RESOURCE BOTH PUBLIC AND PRIVATELearn everything you can about government programs available to help small businesses. Explore options at all levels of government including federal, state and local. Make application for financial relief wherever possible. Explore private funding operations through your customers, suppliers and other businesses and individuals as well as local entrepreneurs and foundations. Make direct contact with government organizations designed to help small businesses including SCORE, SBA, SBDC and others.
RESTRUCTURE OPERATIONS FROM PHYSICAL TO VIRTUAL
Revise physical operations to virtual, including relationships with customers and suppliers. Develop and maintain virtual inventories as well as virtual factories (through sub contracting). Provide at home work opportunities for marketing and administration personnel. Explore all forms of cooperative venturing with supply chain firms and marketing organizations via joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions.
EXPLORE EVERY COST REDUCTION AND VOLUME INCREASING OPTIONSReduce fixed expenses including bank loans, leases, insurance and rent wherever possible. Increase the value of personnel, equipment and real property through outsourcing and repurposing wherever possible. Maintain continued analysis of new markets for existing products as well as new products for existing markets. Continued exploration of the potential of new products and new markets is needed.
MAINTAIN A SPIRIT OF REALISTIC OPTIMISMA realistic optimist is one who knows the situational complexities and fears of those with whom he/she interacts. But without dwelling on the negatives about how bad it is now, the realistic optimist takes a confident tone that things will be better in the future.
And as Winston Churchill said as Britain stood alone against Germany: “ Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duty and so bear ourselves that, if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will still say: This was their finest hour.”
Richard Walton has an Master’s in Business Administration and is a longtime SCORE Certified Small Business Mentor.
