How many times have you ever played a game for the first time and not read the rules of the game? Most games and sports have rules and regulations about how the game will be played for a reason, so the game will be as fair as possible.
In my years of doing hundreds of new hire orientations, the first thing employees do is read the handbook if it is available. They want to know the rules of the game and how the game will be played. That is what a handbook does: It shares information about the company’s mission, vision and values. Its consistent messaging informs its employees about acceptable and unacceptable behavior and the course of action that will be taken if and when employees stray from the guidelines.
Even pirates had a code of conduct or articles of agreement that governed them. A group of sailors, on turning pirate, would draw up their own code or articles in writing that provided rules for discipline, division of stolen goods and compensation for injured pirates (workers’ compensation in 1722), and each pirate had to sign or make his mark.
When an organization starts to establish a team, the first thing it should do is determine the mission, vision or values statements. The employee handbook should be created quickly after that to help maintain the company’s culture, employee engagement and outcomes. It can answer many employee questions before issues arise and protects the employer from baseless complaints.
For many reasons, a handbook is a human resources best practice. It is always the best insurance policy an employer can have if it is ever challenged in court or by any agency or outlet an employee can contact and allows the employer to better defend any action that has been taken. Although I have heard many times over my career that “that” could never happen to my organization with my employees, I have seen it happen more times than I care to count.
If an employer does get a complaint filed with an agency or attorney without a handbook, they usually don’t get to go to court; they go directly to CASH, they do not pass go and do not collect $200. Likewise, attorneys, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Department of Labor or unemployment agency in your state probably won’t care what your “gut” has to say either.
While there are no laws that currently require businesses to have a handbook, the need is still there. There are many laws that require employers to notify workers of certain workplace rights, but what business owner or HR professional has the time to track them all down when having a thorough handbook is all you need. A well-written handbook puts everything at your fingertips.
If you don’t have a handbook below is suggested content that is usually broken down into sections:
- Company story, mission, vision and/or values and a “Welcome to the Team” letter helps set the tone for the company’s culture. I personally like the mission, vision and values statements because if written correctly they can assist companies with attitude problems because in close-knit working environments manners matter.
- Legal compliance such as EEOC, anti-harassment policies, FMLA, COBRA, or state specific laws like Maryland sick/safe leave.
- Company specific policies informs employees what to expect from leadership and addresses company specific policies like paid time off, safety, time and attendance, social media, working hours, pay information, dress code, breaks, smoking, how disciplinary actions will typically be handled, jury duty, emergency contingencies for inclement weather, how to call out from work or request vacation time and termination.
- Benefits should be generically listed as they can changed or modified from year to year.
- Employee handbook acknowledgment page — great for unemployment and other legal protections.
Steps to take if your organization has completed or revised a handbook:
- Discuss with your employees why you are rolling out a new handbook or revising policies.
- Implement and adhere to the new handbook or policies.
- Revise the handbook as needed. It is always a living document.
- Monitor the results if the handbook is new or a policy or policies have changed.
- Modify if necessary. Sometimes even the best intentions have unpredicted outcomes.
- Implement all policies consistently and fairly. Employees are usually aware of what does and does not happen to their co-workers.
- Consider it the “go-to” book or your first source for information for all employee related issues. In my career when a manager comes to me with an employee issue the first and only question is “What does the handbook say?” and let the games begin.
In addition, I always encourage companies to give the handbook and benefits guide, if applicable, to seriously considered candidates. The more they know about an organization, the better decision they can make to join the team.
SCORE is a nationwide volunteer network of 310 chapters dedicated to the formation, growth and success of small businesses. SCORE Mid-Maryland provides free and confidential business advice and mentoring to entrepreneurs, startup businesses and to established small businesses in Washington, Frederick and Carroll counties. SCORE Mid-Maryland also offers workshops for entrepreneurs and established businesses. SCORE Mid-Maryland continually seeks volunteers with small-business or management experience, retired or working, to become chapter mentors. For details, visit http://www.scorefrederick.org or call 240-215-4757.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.