I was a hospitality warrior for 25 years, and a sales and marketing magician for an additional 20. We emerged from 9/11, and from the 2008 economic crisis; we will rise from COVID, with patience, kindness and creativity.
In a normal year, we would be managing fall, winter and holiday events and budgets. This year, we will do the same, but on a smaller scale, with more creativity and less expense. Our goals for the remainder of the year: Smaller groups and category marketing. Appeal to the feel. What will make guests/customers feel?
Ease them, relieve them, rescue them with fall and winter feeling and healing campaigns.
Whether a restaurant or hotel, large or small, the same assists can be applied:
Conferences
COVID fears have wreaked havoc upon in-person events, however, business still craves meetings and group training. If you have event space, configure it smaller: u-shaped tables, schoolhouse style, or even round tables of four vs. eight or 10. Can you use dark days and offer your dining room for breakfast, coffee klatches or lunch meetings? Provide packaged food items (breakfast baskets, boxed lunches?) with bottled drinks in ice troughs to meet COVID compliances.
Dining lures
Parents need a break! They will spend if you offer a value, make it easy, calm fears and make it warm and welcoming. Short stays: Happy Hour with specialty pricing with limited drink menu to use and maintain inventory. Offer harried moms a break from homeschooling and work with every Tuesday times? How about every Wednesday for emergency and essential workers? Not necessary to give anything away, but a standard fare (apps? QuaranTini?) for a set time helps them feel valued and encourages a return. Engage and incentivize an upbeat server or hostess to mingle, take photos, and encourage Facebook and Instagram postings. Offer a door prize to collect email addresses and use them to endorse reviews and blast out calendar events. Consider a social media person. Reach out to students in need of credits and internships, or help a harried parent make extra cash as a 1099 contractor.
Hotel packages
Most of the same ideas apply, but to capture an overnight stay, mid-week, creative partnering, kindness and the use of COVID Courtesies is in order. A local masseuse can offer His & Her Massages while you offer a Chilled Bucket of Wine with 2 glasses to make parents feel better…short stay, relief, and a benefit to all.
Perhaps a reward or incentive to travel agents, planners and Chamber members? Reach out to families, schools (teachers?), emergency and essential workers. Local groups, businesses, hospitals and doctors’ groups can be a great aide: small offices, frequent visits, create a network for email blasts, VIP events and a Welcome 2021 Campaign.
Examine hosting events with a blogger, vlogger or FB live feed? Guests LOVE attention and an opportunity to have fun. Post them having fun, they post having fun and word spreads to do it again! It’s fall, it’s Halloween, it’s craft beers and wine tastings. Any special event, once a week until New Year’s Eve. An excellent excuse for a “Good Riddance Party” with smaller, intimate groups, less decorations, less F&B cost and a series of rentable big-screens to watch the ball drop. Work with local vendors for designated drivers and always ask for the review! Do not forget small holiday reunions for families and consider a local choir for timed, intimate, dinner seating.
Maria Lewis is a certified SCORE mentor with SCORE Mid-Maryland specializing in the Hospitality Industry.
