During the 2021 Super Bowl in Florida, one thing I kept a close eye on were the ads. There was one in particular which caught my attention.
After watching the ad for seconds, I couldn’t tell which product or service it was promoting, but I liked how it made me feel and even had some comedy with it. Then finally, I realized it was Amazon.
Appealing to your customers’ emotions always wins; this is because you are reaching deep to the real reason why they need your product, which is the intent.
Customer intent is the thoughts directing or influencing a customers’ decisions or actions toward a particular purchasing decision.
It is the real reason for the purchase, “I need a new shoe for the party.”
Almost all products and services can have an emotional appeal if you look carefully. However, when it comes to social media marketing, your industry or service and which social media tools you use sets you up for big success.
One article by Think with Google shows about 45% of people who buy baby products do not have a baby. You may be asking why they are buying baby products; the answer is the intent or reason for the purchase, like co-workers buying for colleagues or grandparents buying for grandchildren.
In this example, if you sell baby products and you focus your marketing strategy only on young couples who typically buy baby products, you may be missing about half of your prospective customers.
In the same article by Think with Google also found about 40% of purchases made at home improvement warehouses like Lowes and Home Depot were made by women.
Women drive the decisions in a home improvement project and buy the products needed to get them done.
Casting your marketing net wide to appeal to intent does not always mean you have to spend more; it means doing more segmentation.
Marketing segmentation is the process of grouping people who share certain traits or needs and supplying them with personalized content to convert them to customers.
While lots of strategic planning and data analysis is sometimes required, there are some simple approaches small business owners can use to reach not only the right audience but also their intent.
It all begins with knowing who you customer is and where they like to go on social media.
According to Accion, a nationwide nonprofit lending network in the United States, these three steps will help you determine which social media platform is perfect for your business.
Step 1: Identify your audience. The first step is to identify who your audience is; sometimes, it may not be the apparent customer who buys most from you.
Step 2: Define your goals. Once you know your audience, you need to define goals for that audience.
Step 3: Find your audience.
Go where they go by determining Where your customers Live on Social media. If you have a fashion business, YouTube is best for showing video and Facebook for posting photos.
If you work in home repair or remodeling, Angie’s list is a great place to start; this is because those who visit this site have the intent to do some home repair.
As you develop and learn the intent and emotional reason your clients buy from you, you will also know where to find them.
Akwasi Oppong is an expert in social media and a certified SCORE Mid-Maryland certified mentor.
