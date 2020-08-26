The shelves at the new Common Market Co-op on West 7th Street in Frederick are partly stocked with products and stacks of boxes are scattered around the store.
A large sign with “Now Hiring” in big green letters fills the front window.
Still a few weeks away from opening, the store is expected to be finished by mid-September, said Sarah Lebherz, the company’s chief financial officer.
The new location will be their second one, along with the store on Md. 85.
At 25,000 square feet, the new location, in the former site of a Safeway supermarket, will be almost three times as large as that store, said Max Smith, the new store’s manager.
It will allow for a larger selection of products, as well as a larger cafe area with a big, open kitchen.
“Our cafe’s going to be massive,” Smith said.
As he talked, workers continued assembling displays and moving items around the high-ceilinged store.
While the store is quickly getting ready to open, no official opening date has been announced.
“We don’t want to jinx it,” Smith said.
The Safeway had been a mainstay of the neighborhood, opening in 1987 and closing in May 2018. Common Market bought the building in March 2019.
The company raised $1 million in a capital campaign to help fund the renovation that would allow the new store to open.
The project was partially funded by the co-op owners, who contributed $1.5 million in C-shares, which are unique forms of stock that allow customers to invest and get a potential return in the form of a dividend. C-shares are available only to owners who are residents of Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.