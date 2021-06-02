A second public workshop on Frederick’s downtown streetscape study will be held virtually on June 22 at 6:30 p.m.
The study will look at creating thoughtful design solutions, set priorities and develop a framework for future improvements to the streetscapes of Market Street between South Street and 7th Street and Patrick Street between Bentz and East streets for the pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers and other people who shop, dine and attend events in the downtown area.
The workshop will include a presentation by project consultant Design Collective on its findings and a discussion of short-, medium-, and long-term streetscape concepts for the study area.
The questions will be how to best use the 60 feet of space between buildings on the two streets and satisfy the competing demands of pedestrians, shoppers and special events.
The current streetscape was essentially created in the early 1990s, when the city moved utilities underground, according to city officials, although some modifications have been made since then.
For more information about the study, and to see the public feedback gathered to date, visit downtownfrederick.org/streetscapestudy.
The workshop will be hosted by the city of Frederick and the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
