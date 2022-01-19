Walking into District Farms, a massive greenhouse vegetable grower in Frederick, can be a surreal experience: stretching for hundreds of square feet, in all directions, is nothing but lettuce. Tons and tons of lettuce.
And once its ongoing expansion is completed, there will be even more.
The tech-focused farming company located on Basford Road, just off Route 15 in Frederick, is currently in the midst of a buildout that owners say will increase output to 7.5 million heads of lettuce annually.
The operation uses a complex computerized system that allows leafy greens, herbs and similar produce to grow all year round, which the company says is unusual outside of the West Coast.
Jason Stern and brothers Ibraham and Ali Sharifzadeh are co-owners of District Farms, and the three aren’t exactly who you’d expect to own a farming company. Before the farm, Stern was in real estate, and the Sharifzadeh brothers were practicing attorneys in Washington, D.C.
Ibraham said he and his brother were unhappy with their work, and they began looking to make a change.
“We were thinking, ‘What’s something future-forward we could do that we could start learning about?’” he said, adding that he and his brother were raised in a family with agricultural roots.
Ibraham, who went to middle school with Stern and reconnected with him after both graduated law school, said the trio slowly began to research developments in greenhouse farming, forming District Farms as a company in 2017 and officially opening its physical location in 2019. Its first crops were planted in the spring of that year.
2020 was District Farms’ first full year as an operational farm, which they said brought a series of challenges, as one might expect.
“It was a huge curveball for us,” Ibraham said, referencing the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Because we were still figuring out how to do things, within less than a year of operating and growing. It upended everything we were doing; it kind of threw us for a loop in terms of, ‘We have to figure out new channels of distribution.’”
One of the biggest challenges caused at the beginning of the pandemic, the owners say, was caused by the shuttering of many of the nation’s restaurants. But District Farms was helped immensely by the concurrent rise in popularity of home delivery meal kit services.
Currently, they say their customer base is mostly made of home delivery services, restaurants and grocery stores. District Farm ships its lettuce to customers within a day’s drive of Frederick, largely in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Washington.
With as much as 98 percent of the nation’s lettuce being grown in California and Arizona, according to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, District Farms’ owners say their location in Frederick allows them a unique opportunity to ship more quickly to major East Coast cities than West Coast competition.
After less than three years of full-time operation, the company says they’re in a position to expand.
Stern said this is hugely important to allowing them to continue to be competitive with California and Arizona growers.
“When it comes to agriculture, it is very much a game of scale,” Stern said. “The companies that survive and thrive are operating at astronomical levels of scale. ... We can grow a lot more in a greenhouse on the same size as someone outdoors, but that doesn’t mean that 1 acre is going to suffice.”
Stern said District Farms currently operates on about one acre of land, but once the expansion is finished, the building will grow to 5 acres of space.
“It’s a very large expansion,” Stern said. “I believe it will make us one of the bigger lettuce facilities along the East Coast. This was kind of always part of the plan. The first phase was to show that it’s viable.”
While the owners didn’t provide a specific timetable for the completion of the project, crews last week were actively working on leveling the ground for the next phase.
District Farms’ computer system measures every aspect of lettuce-growing, from the amount of water the plants are getting to the temperature of the greenhouse. The system is then able to automate most steps of the process, automatically making adjustments as necessary, Stern said.
Thanks in part to the automation, the facility is able to grow all of its lettuce with only 15 total employees, many of whom are involved in the packing process. Leafy greens produced by District Farms are packaged in a unique process that keeps the root system intact, which Stern claims allows the lettuce to stay good in the fridge for up to three weeks.
Ali said these are far from the company’s only innovations; the company was recently awarded an agricultural innovations grant from Frederick County in order to explore the feasibility of a distinct cooling system for the greenhouse. If the system is able to be built, it will involve cooling the greenhouse with cool air from deep underground.
“We thought, ‘It’s a stable 50-ish degrees about 6 feet underground; let’s think of a new innovative way to recirculate our greenhouse air underground, cool it, and then inject it back into the air,’” Ali said.
Ali said the feasibility study funded by the county suggested it’s feasible and could cheaply cool the greenhouse by about 10 degrees. If the company is able to successfully build, they say it’ll be a one-of-a-kind system in an operation their size.
Stern said District Farms plans a long-term commitment to Frederick, thanks to its proximity to D.C. and other major cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York. The company may look to expand to further locations in the future.
