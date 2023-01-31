When Lee Kramer was growing up, he said, he remembers asking his parents about stocks and investments, but they didn’t have answers.
As a deaf family with limited ways to learn about finances, they didn’t know, Kramer said through a sign language interpreter. It was “language deprivation,” he said.
“I asked my parents questions, they didn’t know. I asked their deaf friends, they didn’t know. And I realized that the financial world was completely disconnected from the Deaf world,” he said.
So in 1985, Kramer founded Kramer’s Wealth Managers to help the Deaf community with financial literacy. About 70% to 80% of the firm’s clientele are deaf and get help with tax strategies, investment plans, retirement plans and more.
Kramer’s Wealth Managers was founded in Boston, and moved to Frederick in 2003, he said. Kramer’s sons, who are also deaf, wanted to attend the Maryland School for the Deaf, Kramer said.
In the beginning, he said, it was hard to have people in the small, close-knit Deaf community come to him.
He started cold-calling hearing clients. He used a female interpreter, so he was grateful to have a gender neutral name.
“When I called, I didn’t even tell them I was deaf,” he said with a chuckle. “We just scheduled an appointment and when they came to the office, they were surprised to find out that I was deaf and that I was a man.”
Soon, word got around through what Kramer called the “deaf vine.” It’s like the grapevine, but for the Deaf community, the firm’s operations manager, Lisa Dewing, said. Dewing was interpreting for Kramer.
Dewing also interprets for the firm’s hearing clients.
By the time Kramer moved his firm to Frederick, there was no problem getting clients, he said.
Today, the firm has five advisers — four in Maryland and one in Texas. It offers services nationwide.
The staff is a mix of deaf and hearing people, but everyone is fluent in American Sign Language.
With its reputation, Kramer said, he has recently had fourth-generation deaf clients coming in, which feels great.
“My clients from the ’80s, [their] grandchildren are setting up accounts for their own kids,” he said.
When a deaf client wants financial services, a lot can get lost in translation if they work with a hearing person, Kramer said.
“Some use interpreters or video relay service interpreters, but, you know, interpreting is limited to the knowledge and understanding of the interpreter,” he said.
Additionally, hearing financial advisers might not know of financial benefits for deaf people, he said. One example is the federal Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act of 2014, which allows for tax-advantaged savings programs for people with disabilities, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
That’s why Kramer makes part of his job education, as well.
“I try to also educate how investment works, the different risks that are involved, and that sort of context before I make a recommendation,” he said.
Dewing said there are more resources and accessibility for deaf people to learn about investments and financial plans, but the firm is still needed. She said deaf clients feel comfortable and connected working with the deaf advisers.
“I think that people continue to work with our firm, all of our advisers, because there’s something unique about the deaf experience and connecting with someone who has that shared experience,” she said.
