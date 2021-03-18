One night around this time last year, Denny Grizzle was rushing to Rockwell Brewery to help one of his trivia hosts handle a crowd of 65 teams at a Harry Potter-themed trivia night.
Grizzle, the owner and founder of Pour House Trivia, said they had expected about 20 teams. It was a great night, if not a bit chaotic.
A week later, COVID-19 shut down every one of Pour House's 90 venues across the country.
"You spend 10 years putting a lot of energy and attention to help build a company, build a career, and try to bring joy to people, entertain them, and then all of a sudden something out of your control just wipes it down to zero," Grizzle said. "It was surreal."
Pour House was founded in 2009, although Grizzle said he wasn't running many games until the spring of 2010. He was a musician, and after a doctor told him to rest his voice for eight weeks, he needed something to occupy his time. He began running trivia games at Il Forno in Frederick, without any expectations.
Eleven years later, Pour House is still his full-time job, and has been expanded to several different states, including California. Grizzle doesn't host the nights anymore, and part-time writers come up with the majority of the trivia questions. It's a large operation, but it all started in Frederick.
Moving past the initial shock of the pandemic, Grizzle and his team worked together to create Pour House Online, a virtual trivia game streamed via YouTube three nights a week. Now, a year later, Grizzle has hosted well over a hundred virtual games and is still going strong.
"Before each game I kind of just ask the higher powers to give me the ability to bring some joy and entertainment to the world and let everybody forget about this craziness for a little bit," he said.
At first, the virtual trivia nights brought out anywhere from 4,000 to 6,000 attendees. Now that the pandemic has been going on for a year, and more people have returned to in-person events, the virtual nights see about 250-300 participants. There's no cost to play; Grizzle just asks that attendees consider leaving a tip. The tips have been able to sustain Grizzle and a couple other full-time employees, plus part-time workers.
"We've been pretty blessed that our audience has been very supportive and very understanding of our situation," he said.
In-person trivia started up again last year after indoor and outdoor dining reopened. Grizzle said the company has been able to retain about 30 of its venues. Some restaurants and bars have closed during the pandemic, while others don't have the space or the money for events. Pour House has continued to run the online events while also hosting in-person trivia nights.
When it comes to running trivia events, Grizzle loves seeing people enjoying something he created. He's been able to see that, thankfully, through the virtual events, where family members and friends from across the country create teams to play together. When people send him tips electronically, they often come with notes sharing thanks for providing an outlet for family scattered around the country to hang out together — virtually.
But Grizzle does miss the more human aspect of the game — seeing people high-five their friends when they get a question right, the collective holler or sigh after the answer to a stumper is announced, the friendly competition between teams.
He said the enthusiasm is still there at a lot of in-person events. People have been cooped up so long, he assumes, that they've been longing to get out.
But other times, the venues just aren't very full. And he misses that connection with the people he's met throughout the years.
"Just the people I've met between new hosts and new friends to business owners and bar owners and players," he said, "the human contact was wonderful, and that actually has been something I've missed a lot."
Grizzle is hopeful that the vaccine rollout will lead to fewer capacity restrictions and allow more people to feel comfortable coming out to play trivia. In the meantime, he's proud of what he's created.
"I think what's going on with this company sort of falls into my life-long mission. Ever since I was a kid, I just always have been the entertainment type," he said. "Watching people enjoy and indulge and be entertained for a couple of hours by a creation of mine is really rewarding."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.